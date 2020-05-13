Considered by many fans as the move that decreed the end of Alexandre Pato in the Corinthians, the penalty missed by the striker in the quarterfinals of the 2013 Brazil Cup, against the Guild, which enshrined the elimination of Alvinegro, is a matter of controversy today. One of those responsible for hiring Pato, the former president and former football director of Timão, Roberto de Andrade, recalled the episode.

“I will not even say that it is a super important game of the Copa do Brasil. Let’s say it is a game that we are playing with friends, in the game of the week, on the court at night. Everything is cool, worth the beer, the barbecue, whatever Are you going to forgive a guy who hit the penalty like that? Playing, do you forgive? “, he shouted in an interview with journalist Jorge Nicola.

“This is not a joke, nor is Pelé, who is Pelé, I saw him making fun of him. Who is Pato to want to do that? Are you kidding? Do you think it’s normal? Normal? He’s kidding!”, He added .

Former Corinthians president Roberto de Andrade criticized Alexandre Pato’s missed penalty in the 2013 Brazil Cup

Roberto de Andrade was football director for Corinthians from the end of 2010 until February 2014. In 2015, he was elected president of Timão, a position he held for three years. During his tenure, Alvinegro was Brazilian Champion in 2015 and 2017 and Paulista Champion in 2017, but the manager accumulated controversies, mainly due to the club’s financial performance in the period.

Pato arrived at Corinthians in early 2013. The striker played 17 goals in 62 games for Timão and was replaced by Jadson, from Sao Paulo, one year later. Roberto de Andrade spoke about the athlete’s passage at Parque São Jorge.

“I remember well when we started talking about signing Pato. The coach (Tite), the club pairs, everyone, without exception (approved). The media when they heard it was just praise for the player. Everyone had one “if he doesn’t get hurt.” We hired him, he came to Brazil, he had an exceptional job with physiotherapists Bruno (Mazziotti) and Caio (Melo). They put him on the line. He’s a player who unfortunately didn’t work, he didn’t care with the Corinthians squad, with the way the fans like it. It’s a contract that had everything to work out and it didn’t work. And we brought other players, like Paulinho, Romarinho, Balbuena, that nobody knew who it was, Gil, who was left in France, Cássio, who was in Europe… “, he said.

In recent interviews, Pato hinted that he was boycotted during his time at Corinthians. Roberto de Andrade denied it.

“I didn’t see it on a daily basis, I swear to God I didn’t see it. Of course, in football there are always two or three who have a greater friendship, but that doesn’t mean that he will fight with others. He never had that”, concluded.

Sports Gazette





.