Who is Hamzah, the Jordanian prince under house arrest

Stability in Jordan appears to have vanished at a stroke. Prince Hamzah bin Hussein, for several years heir to the throne of the country, would be under house arrest according to himself he has told on the BBC.

He is accused of conspiring against his half-brother, King Abdullah II, but he has defended himself noting that he is not responsible “for the corruption and incompetence” of the “government structure” of the country in the last 15 or 20 years. “It has reached a point where no one is able to speak or comment on anything without being intimidated, detained, harassed and threatened,” says the prince, who remains at home with his wife, Princess Basma, and his sons.

To understand this kind of family war, one must first trace the genealogical tree of the Jordanian royal family. Abdullah II and Prince Hamzah are siblings on their father’s side, King Hussein, who died in 1999. Hamzah was born as a result of his father’s marriage to Noor of Jordan, his fourth wife, who has tweeted about the “perverse” lie in which your son is involved.

His half-brother Abdullah II, current King of Jordan and married to Queen Rania, is Hussein’s eldest son, the result of his relationship with his second wife, Princess Muna. A few weeks before his death, Hussein removed his brother Hassan from the line of succession and placed his first-born son Abdullah as his successor. Once he ascended to the throne, the now king decided to place his brother Hamzah as crown prince until 2004, when he removed the title claiming that he had “restricted his freedoms” and appointed, as tradition indicates, his eldest son.

