Who Is Greg Grippo on Katie Thurston’s ‘Bachelorette’ Season?

Katie Thurston’s season of The Bachelorette has ARRIVED, and the time has come to acquaint ourselves with some of the more promising contestants. Starting with 28-year-old * cutie Greg Grippo, who — if spoilers are to be believed — could be ~ one to watch ~ this season.

Greg has already made quite an impression on Katie, but exactly what the heck is this man even about anyway? On top of a truly iconic ABC bio, there is plenty of information on Greg to whet your appetite ahead of tonight’s premiere. Behold: your guide to Greg, down to the anonymous thirst messages he used to receive during his time in college. You are welcome!

* ABC’s bio lists Greg as 27, but according to Insta, our guy JUST turned 28. Happy birthday, Greg!

Greg is from New Jersey

Specifically the township of Edison, which was named Parenting.com’s number one safest city in America in 2014! Translation: Expect Greg to be wholesome and suburban AF. I mean, just look at him!

ABC

I have studied business in undergrad

Greg graduated from Saint Michael’s College in 2018 with a degree in business administration and management, which is v impressive! Don’t go looking on his LinkedIn for intel on places he’s worked at though — his page is pretty inactive and he doesn’t have any jobs listed yet. * sigh *

Greg was quite popular with the ladies in college

At least … popular enough for people to post more than once about how hot he was to an anonymous Facebook page run by Saint Michael’s College students — kudos to the people who actually had the guts to thirst after Greg online!

He was cut from Clare Crawley’s season of The Bachelorette

Back in July, Reality Steve revealed that Greg was one of 15 dudes who got cut from Clare’s final lineup of guys. It’s unclear why Greg (and the 14 other dudes who were originally cast on Clare’s season) weren’t asked back, but hey, at least he’s getting a shot at love with Katie!

His ABC bio is doing the most

According to whoever was tasked with waxing poetic about this dude for ABC …

“Greg is the full package. He’s handsome, kind, vulnerable and serious about wanting to settle down. Greg considers himself a hopeless romantic, and a perfect first date would be something active like riding bikes, dancing or going to a concert. Greg wants to travel the world with his wife before having kids, of which he says he wants to have at least six! Greg is also extremely close with his family and says his parents set his definition of #romancegoals. Thanks to their love, the standards for what a successful marriage looks like are sky high. Greg wants to find someone he can grow old with and treat like a queen, so the Bachelorette may just be swept off her feet! “

Some other fun facts from ABC?

“Greg is not afraid to admit that he cries during movies.” “Greg’s biggest pet peeve is slow drivers.” “Greg dreams of seeing Lebron James play basketball in person.”

WARNING: There are massive spoilers ahead about Katie’s season of The Bachelorette. Now’s the time to flee if you don’t want to have the plot ruined! 🚨

I received Katie’s first impression rose

Congrats, buddy, you did it.

He makes it to Katie’s final four

Guess Greg really did make an impression on Katie, because Reality Steve reports that he is one of her finalists! TBD on if he wins this thing, but stay tuned.

