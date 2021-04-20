The former president of the Community of Madrid, Cristina Cifuentes, has denounced the “real ordeal” who has lived for the last three years until this Tuesday the National Court has filed the case against her in the ‘Punic’ case.

“Who is going to compensate me for my suffering now? And that of my family? Who is going to give me back everything that was taken from me?”, Cifuentes has asked in a note on her personal Twitter account after Judge Manuel García-Castellón has agreed on the provisional file of the case that affects her, the lawyer of the Madrid Assembly Tatiana Recoder and the president of the Cantoblanco Arturo Fernández Group.

After three years of lynching, of living a real ordeal, the National High Court rejects my participation in “Punica”.

I was always innocent.

Who is going to compensate me now for the suffering suffered? And that of my family?

Who is going to give me back everything that was taken from me? – Cristina Cifuentes😷 (@ccifuentes) April 20, 2021

