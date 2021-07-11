Who is family girlfriend Matteo Berrettini finalist Wimbledon 2021

Behind a story of success, sacrifice and improvement, there is always a family environment and a personal story that supports the feat and gives meaning to what is done on the track. Matteo berrettini He meets all the requirements to be more than just a tennis player and raise the flag of charisma among young players who must be protagonists in the future. His fierce character on the court and affable off it, together with an unbridled passion for this sport and a style as colorful as it is effective, are perfectly complemented by a very careful image, with one of those smiles that conquer due to their frankness and seductive capacity. A family devoted to tennis and a girlfriend known in the world of the racket, as it is Alja Tomljanovic, make up the immediate environment of the finalist of Wimbledon 2021.

Born in Rome as a result of the union of Luca Berrettini and Claudia Bigo, is the eldest of a family dedicated body and soul to this sport. Matteo’s grandparents started a family tradition that they maintain today, as they continue to play regularly, as confirmed by the finalist in London in an interview with L`Equipe. In it, he reveals that the fault of him being a tennis player is his younger brother, Jacopo Berrettini, who challenged him to play after the racket that his parents gave him when he was only 3 years old was forgotten in a chest.

And it is that Matteo’s sporting interests focused on soccer, swimming and judo, sports in which he excelled and that kept him away from the family passion for tennis. However, Jacopo started playing when he was only 5 years old, standing out a lot among the boys of his club, something he boasted about before his older brother, who was 8 years old at the time. That is what caused Matteo to take up the racket and was burning stages in his progression.

Matteo speaks perfect English and Spanish, and his brother Jacopo Berrettini is 448 in the ATP ranking

“I can’t even imagine how many games my brother and I played when we were little. Every time we went on vacation, we begged our parents for a tennis court. We tried to play even in the hallways at home and pretended we were grown up. tennis players and we were in a Grand Slam final. Tennis is in our DNA, we love this sport and it gives meaning to our life “, the Italian recognized in words collected by France24. A curious and cosmopolitan man, his maternal grandmother has Brazilian roots and has always tried to learn about its history, while his paternal grandfather comes from Florence , a city he knows well.

He speaks fluent English and Spanish, and is trained by Vincenzo Santofather, a man who became 100 in the world in 1999 and who soon oriented his professional career to being a technician. Just a few years after starting out as a mentor to promising youngsters, he came across Matteo berrettini, when he was only 14 years old. He worked with both him and his brother, who was aiming even higher than Matteo, but the work ethic and sacrifice capacity of the flaming 2021 Wimbledon finalist were differentials in his training.

“We were always impressed by his maturity. At 8 or 9 he already looked like a teenager, he was a boy with many concerns and he observed things carefully and curiously, both at school and on the tennis court. His ability to learn from defeats It is amazing and it was spectacular how he overcame difficult moments “, revealed his mother Claudia in a few words collected by TennisWorldUsa. “At 18 he broke his knee, and when he returned he had ankle problems. He managed to overcome it all with a lot of work and humility,” says the matriarch of the family proudly.

Berrettini met his girlfriend thanks to Canadian tennis player Aliassime

Another aspect that has been talked about a lot about the Italian is his potential as a model and candy for many advertising brands that can see in his beauty, youth and charisma a claim. Matteo is well advised and does not want to abuse extra sports aspects. It has a number of long-term sponsorships and tries not to frequent publicity events too much. Uliveto and Colavita, a brand of mineral water and another of olive oil, are the brands that have accompanied it for the longest time, having joined Capri Watch and Peugeot a few years ago, as revealed by sportskhabri.

As for his love life, he maintains a relationship with the also tennis player Alja Tomljanovic. Born in Croatia, Australian nationalized years ago for living there since 2014 and now residing in Boca Raton (Florida), they have been dating since August 2019. They met thanks to Felix Auger-Aliassime, a close friend of Matteo, is dating Tomljanovic’s cousin. That led to them starting to know each other and love emerged between them, after Tomljanovic had been dating for two years. Nick kyrgios, in 2017 and 2018. Alja has managed to get into the quarterfinals of Wimbledon 2021, breaking the ceiling of the top-50 at 28 years old and showing that he can keep improving.