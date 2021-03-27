Who is Eufemiano Fuentes, a key figure in the history of sports doping in Spain

Eufemiano Fuentes (Las Palmas de Gran Canaria, 1955) is one of the most relevant figures in Spanish sports medicine, but he did not achieve his fame for preventing or curing injuries. Doping in the 90s and 2000s cannot be explained without knowing the figure of Dr. Fuentes.

Graduated in medicine from the University of Navarra, although specialized in gynecology, it was his passion for sports in his university years that led him to enter the world of substances. In 1976 he met Manuel Easter, athletics coach, who helped him to proclaim himself champion of Spain university of 400 meters hurdles. After graduating from INEF in 1984, Pascua himself called him to be appointed medical director of the Blume Residence in Madrid, where he also met his ex-wife, the athlete Cristina Pérez Díaz.

Parallel to his work, Blume and at the RFEA, of which he was also appointed medical director, began working with various cycling teams (Orbea Pedro Delgado, for example, through Luis Pascua, Manuel’s brother).

At the end of the 80s, Eufemiano was a highly respected doctor in the Spanish sports world: in addition to being in charge of the RFEA and several cycling teams, he began to collaborate with the Spanish Olympic Committee, first in the Seoul Olympics ’88 (That year his ex-wife tested positive and he hid it, with the connivance of the then president of the RFEA, Juan Manuel de Hoz) and was the doctor of the Spanish expedition in the Barcelona’92 Olympic Games.

After resigning from the RFEA amid doping rumors, he focused on his work with several cycling teams: the ELEVEN, the Reynolds, the Amaya-Insurance and, above all, the Kelme. At the beginning of the 2000s, Eufemiano Fuentes was already one of the most noted for his practices and the word doping became synonymous with his work. In addition to the aforementioned Pedro Delgado, other cyclists in his charge sooner or later gave positive: Roberto Heras, Óscar Sevilla, Aitor González, Alejandro Valverde …

Fuentes officially left cycling in 2002, although he continued to collaborate privately with several cyclists. At the same time, several soccer teams had their services, officially or unofficially.

UD Las Palmas, Real Sociedad, FC Barcelona and even his own Spanish soccer team they were linked to the name of Fuentes, although it was never clear that he worked for them officially. Every time he talks about it, he usually confirms or denies it depending on the moment. He only refuses to confirm or deny his link to Real Madrid.

Operation Port and Operation Galgo

In 2006, a Civil Guard operation culminated in the arrest of Eufemiano Fuentes in Madrid as the center of a clientele network of doped athletes. Tennis players, soccer players, cyclists, athletes … The records and investigations led to the arrest of Fuentes, José Ignacio Labarta, Manolo Saiz, Vicente Belda and Yolanda Fuentes (Eufemiano’s sister and Kelme doctor when he left): she was the Operation Port.

All of them were later acquitted, but the evidence left no room for doubt: 185 bags of blood, 39 bags of plasma for autotransfusions, substances of all kinds (steroids, anabolics, corticosteroids, hormones …) and very detailed documentation of plans doping authorities confirmed that the plot was widespread in Spanish and international sports. Among other consequences, the Anti-Doping Law was profoundly modified.

It was not the only relationship between Fuentes and judicial operations. In 2010, he and his sister Yolanda were detained again at the Operation Greyhound. Among other linked people was Manuel Easter, the one who had been his first coach in his college years. As in the case of Puerto, Fuentes escaped going to jail, in this case because it was filed away.

Eufemiano Fuentes has practiced in recent years as a family doctor in an outpatient clinic in Las Palmas de Gran Canaria, until he retired. He has never given specific names of his clients, although he has always threatened what is commonly known as “pulling the blanket.”