Who Is Emmanuel Acho? Meet the New ‘Bachelor: ATFR’ Host

It’s the big question on Bachelor Nation’s mind: Who is going to replace Chris Harrison? Well, we still aren’t 100% sure if Chris is going to be replaced as host of the franchise permanently or if Tayshia Adams and Kaitlyn Bristowe are only filling in for Katie Thurston’s season. But what we do know is that Emmanuel Acho filled in as host of The Bachelor “After the Final Rose” special during Matt James’s season and did a great job.

What we also know is that Emmanuel’s totally down to host The Bachelor beyond one episode too. Speaking to The View, Emmanuel said:

“I absolutely would be open to hosting ‘The Bachelor.’ I think it’s a matter of how does ‘The Bachelor’ currently need help. I think the franchise realizes it needs help both on camera and exploring diversity better on camera, but probably more importantly, behind the scenes. It’s not just a matter of having a Black man or a Black woman — or not even necessarily a Black man or woman, any person of color — being represented on camera, but how is the story being told? The producers really carry so much more weight than the talent because they’re the ones who are telling the story and trying to adequately represent the talent to the nation, so it’s something that I would be open to doing. ”

As exciting as Emmanuel possibly / maybe / hopefully hosting the next season of The Bachelor is, odds are you don’t know a lot about him. So, we’re about to change that for ya!

Emmanuel is a former professional football player.

The Bachelor has a thing for football players (and pageant queens), so this isn’t a huge surprise. Emmanuel used to be a linebacker for the Cleveland Browns and later the Philadelphia Eagles.

Today, he’s still in the football world as an analyst for Fox Sports 1. This obviously means he’s used to being on camera, which is a plus!

He’s an activist and author.

I might be biased, but this is one of the ~ cooler ~ parts about Emmanuel. He wrote a book titled Uncomfortable Conversations With a Black Man. You might remember the book because of a rather oblivious Instagram Story Rachael Kirkconnell posted with it. But that’s neither here nor there.

The New York Times best-seller is described as an “essential guide to the truths Americans need to know to address the systemic racism that has recently electrified protests in all fifty states.” It touches on white privilege, cultural appropriation, and “reverse racism” in a way that seeks to educate people and encourage them to have, well, uncomfortable conversations.

Uncomfortable Conversations with a Black Man

“The problem in America is there’s a communication barrier between my Black brothers and sisters and my white brothers and sisters,” Emmanuel wrote in People magazine. “And since I fully understood how to communicate with both, I said, ‘Let me stand in the gap and be a bridge.'”

He has famous friends.

If you scroll through his Instagram profile (which I’ve obvs been doing), you’ll notice some familiar faces. Emmanuel has a bunch of pics with stars from Insecure. He captioned a pic with Issa Rae and Yvonne Orji, “My friends are goals, your friends are foes …” I mean, no argument from me because I wish I were in that friend group.

Emmanuel also has a show that he posts to Instagram of him literally sitting down with guests to have uncomfortable conversations. He has sat down with Matthew McConaughey, Chelsea Handler, and (wait for it) … Oprah.

The more I learn about this man, the cooler he becomes.

He has support from Bachelor alumnae.

After Emmanuel made his ATFR announcement, Bachelor peeps voiced their support for him stepping in as host after Chris stepped aside. Matt James commented on his IG post, writing, “Looking forward to it.” Emmanuel replied, “My brother. I’ll see you soon. “

Bryan Abasolo, who is married to Rachel Lindsay, commented, “Happy for your bro! 🙌🏼👏🏼 I have no doubt you will do a fantastic job! 🙏🏼👊🏼 ”Former Bachelorette Becca Kufrin added,“ Best news, so happy for you! ”

Fingers crossed Emmanuel gets to play a more permanent role in the franchise!

