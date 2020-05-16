Major General Eduardo Pazuello is the youngest military officer to reach the top echelon of Jair Bolsonaro’s government (without a party). The military, who had been acting as executive secretary of the Ministry of Health, will temporarily assume the portfolio after the departure of oncologist Nelson Teich.

Militar arrived in Brasilia weeks ago to coordinate the transition between Mandetta and Teich; now, it will assume interim folder

Photo: Alan Santos / PR / BBC News Brasil

Just like Jair Bolsonaro, Pazuello graduated from the Military Academy of Agulhas Negras, Aman, in Resende (RJ), as Officer of Intendency – in the Army, he is the military specialized in administrative or logistical tasks.

The general arrived in Brasilia on April 20, with the mission of coordinating the transition between the administrations of Luiz Henrique Mandetta (DEM), who had resigned days before, and Nelson Teich.

Pazuello is the ninth minister of military origin in the Bolsonaro government – people from the barracks now occupy almost half of the 22 posts in the first echelon of the government.

Unlike other military members of Bolsonaro’s team, however, Pazuello is an active-duty soldier. Before coming to Brasília, the three-star general commanded the 12th Military Region of the Amazon, in Manaus (AM).

The new health commander is from Rio de Janeiro, the state where Jair Bolsonaro made his political career. In the state, he commanded a battalion of paratroopers and was director of the Central Ammunition Depot.

Pazuello arrived at the post of general in 2014 – and one of his first tasks in this post was as a logistical coordinator for the Army troops who supported the hosting of the 2016 Olympic Games in Rio de Janeiro.

The military also commanded Operation Welcoming, which is the work of the Brazilian Army in assisting immigrants arriving in the municipalities of Boa Vista (RR) and Pacaraima (RR).

Nelson Teich resigned this Friday

Photo: Playback / BBC News Brasil

‘Minister will assemble the team and I will leave’

When he arrived in Brasilia, Pazuello said that his mission in the ministry was “temporary” – just to organize the transition between Luiz Henrique Mandetta and Nelson Teich.

“Imagine: in the middle of the war, with the car running, you need to change the minister and he enters alone, having to find a lot of people to work (…). At the end of a period, the minister will be with everyone the names he chose and I’ll be leaving, going back to my troops “, said Pazuello in an interview to Veja magazine website, on April 21st.

In the same interview, Pazuello admitted that he had no affinity with the medical field – he said that his knowledge of the subject is “layman”. Pazuello argued, however, that the country should be more careful with the data used to combat the pandemic.

“My degree of specific, technical, medical knowledge is layman. We note that data needs to be improved, we need to have more reliable numbers, with less risk of manipulation, so that strategies can be defined based on real data. If you’re not completely sure of the data, everything you’re planning is not working, ”he said.

Since he came to the ministry, Pazuello has been treated as a kind of “brown eminence” – even though he is number 2 in the hierarchy, he was perceived by many to have more power than former minister Nelson Teich. However, he denied that this was the case.

Inside the portfolio, he was taking care of organizing the purchases of equipment and supplies made by the Ministry of Health. He was, therefore, frequently sought by mayors and governors.

