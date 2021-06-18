Who is Denzel Dumfries ?, the Eurocopa surprise that Koeman ‘rescued’

06/18/2021

On at 20:31 CEST

For the Netherlands, the Eurocup began with doubts on the part of their fans that, days before the debut of the ‘oraje’, they flew over a plane in training to ask De Boer to return to 4-3-3. He was highly criticized, but time may have given him Reason. His 3-5-2 has uncovered Denzel Dumfries, who after participating directly in all the goals of his team in the championship, has won the crown as the MVP of the first two games.

The PSV winger, at 25, is showing that he has come to be important and that perhaps his jump to one of the best leagues on the continent is very close. It is a dagger. He has appropriated the right wing and, thanks to his tremendous physical condition, he has monopolized the offensive of his national team.

His 1.88 along with his speed and the nerve he shows on the field, occupying and appearing both in attack and defense positions, give the ‘oranje’ many alternatives. It can be seen on their heat maps, but is best viewed live, where you can see that their boarding schools usually find oil.

Together with Romelu Lukaku, and waiting for the second day to end, they are the only footballers who have managed to be chosen as MVP in both initial meetingsTherefore, if he continues at this rate and the Netherlands puts one more march in the elimination phase, where as the first in the group he will have to face the third in the group of death, he can present his candidacy for the best footballer of the Eurocup. There is still a lot to do, but its performance is being outstanding.

Koeman ‘rescued’ him

In the beginning, the now international for the Netherlands, played two games with the Aruba team. He has roots in the Caribbean country and was called up for two friendlies, where he scored in one of them. History could have led to him being unable to be summoned, but the now Barça coach recruited him for his national team, thus handing him some keys that are now opening many doors in the European Championship. Against Austria and with Koeman in the stands, he returned it with another great performance.

Direct participation in all goals

He put the center that, after being rejected by the Ukrainian goalkeeper, ended with Wijnaldum’s goal when they were looking for him the most. They kept pressing and one of his internships within the area, ended up again with Weghorst’s goal. Ukraine reacted and turned the score around, until Taking advantage of his height, he beat the defenders overhead to head a cross from Ake in the 85th minute, thus giving 3 vital points to theirs.

Against Austria he was decisive again. He came faster than anyone to a loose ball that, with guile, went long and was hunted by Alaba inside the area. Depay was in charge of materializing it. The forward himself, in the second and final goal, left Malen alone who, seeing that his teammate at PSV followed the play like an arrow, gave him the goal with a magnificent death pass. Incalculable contribution that you are having.

Netherlands stomp

With an imperial De Jong creating and overcoming lines shielded by De Roon and Wijnaldum, who also joins the attack frequently, they have a center of the field that allows to free De Boer’s other assets, especially the forwards, to look for spaces. and tickle rival defenses. Depay is the psychic and visible leader, Weghorst is a manual ‘goal hunter’. With Malen on the bench to revolutionize the games and a defense that still lacks a bit of forcefulness, they can go far.