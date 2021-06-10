Who is Damien Tarel, the man who slapped Macron

He had not been identified by the police. Until this Tuesday, when he slapped the French president, Emmanuel Macron, on his tour of the country. Damien Tarel is a 28-year-old young man living in the Drôme department who made headlines in the media around the world.

According to the French channel BFMTV, Tarel’s slap to Macron outraged not only the French political class, but many of the people who were around at the time. Including his friends.

In fact, according to the same chain, a relative of the aggressor has indicated that he is not someone “who has a violent temperament, he is someone who has a very reflective temperament.” “If someone had told me ‘Damien is capable of slapping the president,’ I would have said no,” he says.

The young man is a follower of many far-right channels on YouTube and also some on Facebook, of creators who incite hatred or activists close to the National Front, although his relative affirms that they are “apolitical”.

Tarel’s house was searched this Tuesday night. He is fond of medieval fights and has founded two associations. One of historical European martial arts and another of board games with miniatures.

After the slap, Tarel and another person were arrested. He has been arrested for “intentional violence against a head of public authority” and faces a prison sentence of up to three years and a fine of 45,000 euros.

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Youtubers, football and colleague, Macron’s strategy to win the young vote

Macron admits France’s responsibility in Rwandan genocide

Macron, slapped by a man in the middle of the street

This article originally appeared on The HuffPost and has been updated.