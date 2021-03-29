Who is Cristina Gutierrez? Interview with the Dakar driver

When you search on Google or Wikipedia who it is Cristina Gutierrez you are amazed by his record. This woman from Burgos was born in Burgos on July 24, 1991 and keeps at home no less than six titles of the Spanish Off-Road Rally Championship (CERTT) and in 2015 she was even the absolute runner-up in that modality.

The thing does not stop there, because in 2017 she became the first woman Spanish car driver to finish the Dakar Rally … and in 2021 she was the second woman in history in win a stage of the Dakar Rally, the first Spanish. And all this, combined with her profession as a dentist. We were lucky enough to interview her, reviewing the key cars in her life.

What is the first car you have a memory of?

The first car I have a memory of is my father’s Ford Expedition, who was taking us on a field trip in it.

It was not a very common car in Spain in the 90s. How did your father get hold of it?

Well, through Ford. He has always been of very big cars and 4 × 4, of course. We live in Burgos, in a secluded area, and we always take advantage of the weekends to go for a walk, go out to the fields with the dogs … It was a car that had a lot of tutelage and most of my childhood is there.

And the first memory driving out of competition?

Well, without a doubt the Volkswagen Scirocco. It was the car with which I got my license and to this day I still have it.

And you start racing with motorcycles, right?

Yes. Right now I don’t remember the brand, because it was a Shiite motorcycle, one of those 50 cc ones and that’s when I started to get interested in this world.

From there you jump to karts.

Exactly. At the age of 9 or so, my mother says that motorcycles are very scary and that’s where I started my love affair with karts. It is the easiest for a child to access all four wheels and although it didn’t last long, it was the four wheel start.

And then off-road vehicles …

The first car I competed with, which coincides with when I got my license, was a Toyota Land Cruiser, to participate in the Spanish All Terrain Championship. It is a car that holds everything. I was amazed by the places where he passed, because at that time he was racing in historic cars and it was a practically unmodified model. Surprising.

They are cars that are now in high demand, we can see it when you are looking for second-hand cars. They put up with everything and also devalue very little. And you carried it with the license just taken out. What cars did you do the practice with?

Well the truth is that I do not remember. It is a very different approach, because you have to pay attention to the teacher. I do remember wondering if I had ever driven and of course … I already knew how to drive. I imagine it was a Seat Leon.

And with the license just taken out, straight to the Scirocco.

Yes. It was 1999 and the car had just left. I liked aesthetics and Volkswagen was a brand that I had always liked at home, we had had a Golf GTI… It was a gift and it was not a new car, but a 0 km car. And looking on YouTube, I saw that they had also used it at the Jarama to test the car …

But it went well, because you still have it.

Yes, it is the best investment I have ever made.

And all this combining two worlds as complex and different as sports car racing and dentistry.

I did not know that I was going to dedicate myself to cars, racing was a hobby. The dental career was what I wanted to do and then I was participating in the championship tests. And even during the Dakar he combined it with the studies of the Master of Orthodontics.

Was the overall runner-up in 2004 the turning point in your racing career?

I think so, it was the push that gave me the strength to say yes to the first Dakar in 2017.

That you ran with the support of Mitsubishi and Santander Consumer Finance. The Eclipse Cross with which you were competing has little to do with the one sold in dealerships

The first two Dakar was with a Mitsubishi Montero, in the series cars category. It is very hard to do it with a car that is almost the same as a street car, but I learned a lot. Then with the Eclipse Cross, in the third Dakar, in the prototype category and that I enjoyed more.

What is different about the Dakar that makes it so different?

It is a very special race. It is not a one-week competition. It takes a year to work it, prepare it … and every rider, whatever the discipline, wants to race sometime in his life. It is an adventure, a thousand things can happen to you every day and you learn to survive with what you have, you learn to be patient, you learn that not everything is the driver or the car, because luck also plays an important role. They are 12-14 days, it depends on the year, when anything can happen to you.

The strangest thing that happened to you in the car?

Nothing in my daily life, thank God. Possibly the worst in competition was with the second Toyota Land Cruiser, in 2012, in a race in my city. I wrecked the car and thanks to the security measures nothing happened to me. But you learn.

And this year, with almost no car, Red Bull signs you at the last minute. How is this movement forged?

2020 was a complicated year. With Covid-19 the sponsors disappear, the only one who was always there was Santander Consumer Finance and when there was no time left, I agreed in a test for the Extreme-E with Sebastian Loeb and when he found out about my situation, he, without asking me nothing called Red Bull and in a matter of hour they called me to be competing in three weeks.

Let’s see who says no to Loeb… And now racing with him in the Extreme E. A race in remote and very different places… and in electric cars.

It is the future. Those of us who like motors find it a bit difficult to think about racing with electric cars, but climate change is pressing us down and this type of competition promotes the visibility of problems, such as Greenland with the thaw, Saudi Arabia with desertification, Brazil with the deforestation…

Is there a car you would like to have, a dream car?

Well the truth is that no. I am more than trying, like you, to get to know different cars to see how they go. I’ve almost driven them all!