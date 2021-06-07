Who Is Cody Menk on Katie Thurston’s Season of ‘The Bachelorette’?

Katie Thurston’s season of The Bachelorette premieres tonight— * Taylor Swift voice * Are you ready for it? Well if you aren’t, you better GET ready because night one is going to be chock full of surprises. We already know that some dude is showing up inside a whole mystery box, but did you know there’s a totally different dude who actually brings a blow-up sex doll? Yes, really! Welp, we know who that blow-up doll dude is and his name is Cody Menk.

Given the very hilariously sex-positive and chaotic nature of Cody’s first night on set, you’re totally gonna want to know EV-ER-Y-THING about him before tuning in. Let’s discuss!

For starters, he looks like this!

Cody’s originally from New Jersey.

Montclair, to be exact, which happens to be one of the wealthiest cities in the entire state! Cody left home to attend school at High Point university in 2015 where he played lacrosse during his time in undergrad, and later graduated with a degree in major strategic communications, according to his LinkedIn.

He’s a … zipper sales manager?

Can’t even blame you if you didn’t know this job existed before rn because same! Cody relocated to San Diego, California to work for a company called ZIP-PAK, which in his LinkedIn profile is described as an “ITW Company providing close and re-open zipper that is applied to pouches and bags.” And apparently this company is a BFD since it’s “a Fortune 200 company that is one of the world’s leading diversified manufacturers of specialized industrial equipment, consumables and related service businesses.”

Cody’s LinkedIn he’s also held positions at Global Pack Source and Oliver James Associates. He has also recently launched a label with his buds called Most Wanted Records to represent DJs and EDM musicians, according to The Sun.

He wants a confident woman by his side.

Sounds like Katie, amirite or amirite? Per his official Bachelorette bio, “Cody is looking for someone to look past his exterior and see what he is all about inside. He wants someone who is self-sufficient, socially confident, willing to push him and work together with him to drive the relationship forward. When Cody falls, he falls hard — he is the type of guy who buys flowers for no reason and will surprise you in the morning with breakfast in bed. Sounds like every girl’s dream, right? “

And in case you want a sneak peek, this is Cody’s sex doll. You’re welcome:

ABC

