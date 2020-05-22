Fortunately Jon Favreau finished recording everything in time for the second season of this successful series to arrive in October, which with only eight episodes has left many wanting to know more about Mando and his little companion who broke the internet, Baby Yoda. There are several actors and new characters that are said to be part of this new stage and among all of them the character of Timothy Olyphant is the one who has most doubts Who is Cobb Vanth in ‘The Mandalorian 2’?

Characters like Ahsoka Tano, Boba Fett and Bo-Katan Kryze will be easy to recognize, as they have been part of the movies or animated series. Of the first, the actress who will play her has not been officially confirmed, but the name Rosario Dowson continues to sound a lot, Boba says that the actor Temuera Morrison will interpret it, but there are still doubts about it, the only one that if confirm is Katee Sackhoff as Bo-Katan Kryze.

The reason it is important to know who Cobb Vanth is in ‘The Mandalorian 2’ is because this character would completely throw out the idea that Boba could appear in the series, at least as we know him. In order to understand it is important to explain ‘Star Wars: Aftermath’, which is a graphic novel written by Chuck Wendig, it is here that we meet this intriguing character.

Cobb is a human who lives on Tatooine, he is a slave who has managed to free himself after the death of Jabba the Hutt and has sworn to protect innocent citizens. She lives in a place called Freetown, but the really interesting thing comes when we find out that she has a Mandalorian armor, which she got thanks to some Jawas who found her in the Jabba barge, just the last place where Boba was seen.

So, in the first season of ‘The Mandalorian’ we see how a character approaches Fennec Shand’s supposedly inert body and everyone thought it was Boba, but what if it’s about someone else who is wearing his armor? Of course, this would not imply that everyone’s favorite Mandalorian is actually dead, but that he is somewhere else, either retired or looking for his armor. It seems that nothing will prepare us for what We will see in October on Disney +.