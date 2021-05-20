Who Is Cluedle-Doo on Masked Singer?

Of all the myriad ways The Masked Singer is haunting me, the perplexing identity of the sinister bird of prey known only as Cluedle-Doo tops the list. This international chicken of mystery arrived on season 5 with barely any explanation and spends most of his time trapped in a room with no windows giving us deeply unhelpful cluedle-doos (more like cluedle-don’ts, tbh) about various contestants on the show .

While no one has * really * bothered explaining Cluedle-Doo’s whole thing to us, we do know that some poor celebrity is trapped inside that chicken begging to “flee the coop” and they likely won’t be unmasked until the end of this season .

Until then, we’re stuck with Cluedle-Doo popping up at random times (Clippy-from-Microsoft style), so we might as well discuss his identity. Starting with the internet’s general consensus that Cluedle-Doo is…

Donnie wahlberg

Okay, this would be really be something — if Jenny McCarthy’s HUSBAND agreed to dress up in a rooster costume all season long. Like, that would truly be a spousal favor of epic proportions. But honestly, a couple fans on Twitter are into the idea! And the recent promo did say Cluedle-Doo has a “special” tie to the show!

Wayne brady

A tonnn of people think Cluedle-Doo is Wayne Brady. Yes, he’s already competed on this show, so truly not sure why he’d put himself through it again.

HOWEVER. Last year, Wayne revealed that The Masked Singer never bothered to give him his trophy (the audacity) and kinda implied that he’d be down to work more: “I’m going to put The Masked Singer on blast right now… no, I haven’t got my trophy yet and I wasn’t invited to be on the second or third [season] as a judge, so no, I don’t have my trophy. ”

Wayne ended up being a guest judge after this musing, so he’s clearly — inexplicably — devoted to the show! FWIW, fans are very into this theory:

Joel mchale

Joel is a recurring guest panelist on the show, and for some strange reason, he seems to genuinely love being involved, so yeah… he’d probably be down to risk it all for a rooster costume!

Lots of fans like Joel McHale for this rooster, as you can see…

Martin Short

The Masked Singer recently released something truly horrifying called “Cluedle-Doo’s Theme Song,” which WILL, unfortunately, be dominating my summer playlist. Based on his body language and general vibes in the video, fans now think this nightmare-inducing bird is comedian Martin Short.

To quote commenter Bobbie Ma on YouTube:

“He’s soooooo Martin Short. He uses his body like him, phrases things like him, struts like him, jokes like him, is short like him, uses his hands like him. I don’t think he can sing a lick either but maybe wanted so badly to be on the show they made up a character. Its him !!!! “

LL Cool J

Kevork DjansezianGetty Images

Last but not least, Grandma Minnie on Twitter is fully shipping this theory. Why? Frankly, I’m not sure! But she’s fully devoted to this message.

Could be him, but honestly, at this point, I’ve gone so deep into speculative Masked Singer theories that if you told me Prince Harry was in that suit, I’d believe you.

