Who is closer to missing a GP due to penalty points?

Current table of superlicense penalty points for Formula 1 drivers

The so-called “penalty points” currently play an important role in Formula 1. In addition to race penalties, drivers can receive for infractions in which they are involved points that will be added to their record and that, when they reach the 12 in a period of one year, prohibits them from participating in a race.

The system was introduced a few years ago so that repeat offenders had a visible and established limit. In 2012, Romain Grosjean, then a Lotus driver, was sanctioned with a race: He had committed several infractions during the season and the serious accident at the first corner at Spa-Francorchamps was the last straw.

The accumulation of points can be due to collisions in the race, ignoring flags in the race or other infractions … Of course, no driver has yet managed to reach 12 points since the beginning of this initiative.

Several have remained at the gates, but since 12 months after an offense those points are recovered, no one has reached exclusion.

Sports regulations, article 4.2:

Whenever a penalty is imposed in accordance with the International Sporting Code or Article 38.3, Formula 1 stewards may add penalty points to the drivers’ superlicensing. Alternatives to penalty points are reprimands or fines.

As soon as a driver’s penalty points have increased to 12, his super license is suspended for the next event. At the same time, the 12 penalty points are canceled and he would start over at 0 when he rejoins in the next race.

Penalty points remain in the super license for 12 months, and expire after that period.

Also read:

Complete summary of current penalty points in Formula 1