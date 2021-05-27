Who is César Prieto, the Cuban player who left the team in Miami? – Telemundo Miami (51)

Cuban baseball player César Prieto left his country’s delegation as soon as he arrived in South Florida to participate in the baseball pre-Olympic starting next Monday, which will be played in West Palm Beach.

According to preliminary information released by Telemundo 51, when the bus arrived in West Palm Beach, the young player, who according to sources was unhappy with the Cuban Baseball Federation, “got off the bus and left. a car”.

The player is considered a great prospect on the island. He is 22 years old, plays second base, hits left-handed and has posted very good offensive numbers in the Cuban championship.

According to statistics shown by the specialized page Baseball Reference, the player left a .403 batting average in 318 at-bats with the Cienfuegos Elephants in the 2020-21 season of the Cuban National Series. He has appeared in 157 games since he debuted in 2017 and is hitting .370 in the four seasons in which he participated.

Despite having debuted in 2017, it was in the following season that he saw more action and was able to show his game. “Although he could not be crowned champion, that season (2018) the young man managed to break the record of hits in a campaign by a rookie of Kendrys Morales by 20 hits with 134 and took the rookie of the year,” says the specialized website Pelota Cubana .

At the 2019 Pan American Games, Prieto aroused the interest of the professional world when he hit .438 to lead a Cuban team that disappointed in that tournament, according to Pelota Cubana.

According to reports, he is a skilled ball shooter who has also acted as a shortstop (SS) and shows occasional power having completed 7 home runs, 21 doubles and 51 RBIs in the 74 games of the 2020-2021 campaign. .

The player was signed by the Olmecas de Tabasco of the Mexican Baseball League in 2020, along with two other Cubans, as announced by the team in January of last year. Due to the pandemic and the cancellation of the season, he could not make his debut, which after this desertion of the Cuban team, his incorporation to the Mexican team in the next season seems to be ruled out.

According to connoisseurs of this sport, César Prieto is among the most coveted prospects by MLB organizations. “He is widely considered one of the best young players in his country today,” wrote sportswriter Enrique Rojas on ESPN.

And while talking about the possibility of signing with a Major League team (MLB) in Cuba, they condemn him. “His decision, contrary to the commitment made with the people and the team, has generated repudiation among his colleagues and other members of the delegation, willing to overcome the logical impact of an event outside the majority will to be faithful to the country and the mission with which we travel to the event, “says the Baseball Federation in a statement.