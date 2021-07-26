Who is Carlos Salazar Lomelín? Leadership that influences

Who is Carlos Salazar Lomelín? We invite you to meet the character EXATEC of the 36th edition of our digital magazine.

He spent four decades in the classrooms of Tec sharing with hundreds of students his knowledge in economy and his experience in FEMSA, where he worked from 1973 to 2019 occupying various management positions, including that of CEO.

It has a clear philosophy: leaders are not born, they are formed. They need preparation because the intuition is insufficient. He is president of the Business Coordinating Council (CCE) and, from there, encourages entrepreneurs to get involved in solving problems. He was recognized by the AACSB as one of the most influential leaders in the world.

It may interest you: Outsourcing reform: who wins and who loses

Who is Carlos Salazar Lomelín?

Currently, Carlos Salazar Lomelín is dedicated to the real estate business and is president of the Business Coordinating Council.

He believes that as long as he has the energy and the ability, he will continue to create value for what he considers important: family, the union, the community and the country.

What does AACSB recognition mean?

All the recognitions of this nature are a bit unfair because nobody does anything by themselves.

It would seem that you only see the person, but you were the fruit of a team that was by your side, exceptional circumstances that allowed you to obtain any achievement.

This in particular is a very important recognition, to be considered internationally when you see the number of universities that are associated with this organization and all those that could have selected in their places of origin, their social influence in communities, not only economic, it seems to me a situation of ‘chickpea from a pound’. It is motivating, it makes you more responsible, it commits you more.

This may interest you: Why are Tec graduates among the ‘most desired’ by companies?

It is recognition as an outstanding graduate of Tec’s EGADE Business School, where he has been a student, teacher and advisor. Why have you maintained this level of involvement with the institution?

I am a product of this system. I had the opportunity to win a scholarship at Tec to study economics. I had a scholarship similar to what is known today as Leaders of Tomorrow.

A scholarship Conacyt I went to Italy to study economic development.

When I returned, I began to do a master’s degree in administration at the Tec, but I already paid for that.

I got to give class of Public finances, then I taught different subjects such as micro and macroeconomy, economic development and economic problems of Mexico. Don Eugenio always laughed and said: ‘when am I going to give a class called: economic solutions for Mexico‘.

I dedicated many years to being a teacher, I had all the students you can imagine and my satisfaction in the end is that I allowed hearing students in my class, I had about 200 young listeners in courses that were 20 or 30.

Due to the same pressure of work and travel, I had to leave the subject, but I always remained related to it. Tec. That’s where they invited me to be a counselor.

I started as a counselor in the Graduate SchoolThen in the management schools, this became the Business School, I am president of that council and you automatically occupy a place on the Academic Council.

What is leadership to you?

I am one of those who believe that leaderships are formed. That you are born a leader, no, you form in leadership. The leader is the one who has the vision of how to solve something, orient others to do something different.

Leaders need preparation, those who come only because intuition has led them, sooner or later they will feel limited.

They have to be educating themselves and, as you educate yourself, you definitely have better solutions.

I have always been very concerned about what happens in me community, I think I’ve always had a proposal idea of ​​what we can do.

Now that I am president of the Business Coordinating Council, my flag has always been that businessmen must propose solutions and when you talk about solutions at that level you have to talk about Public politics.

Thinking that public policy can only be designed by public officials seems to me a mistake. Citizen organizations have a huge responsibility to be the shapers of public policy.

To the extent that we get involved in a serious way, with support, with proposals, we can change the orientation of many things that are done in our society.

You were re-elected as president of the CCE, how do you feel?

I thought I had done what I had to do. These are pro bono jobs, two years is very intense in a job like this.

I did not want a third year, but the conditions were given, for unanimity I was chosen.

I felt bad about not accepting after no one objected. I am going to do it with the same passion and enthusiasm that I try to put into everything.

And combine that with my work because I have to make a living, I run my own businesses.

Another of your recent projects was the reform of the pension system. How do you evaluate the results?

I have been the head of organizations that have many workers and, in a practical way, I’ve always taken care of them.

Not because of what I say but because the company I worked for is part of their culture, I inherited the culture of Don Eugenio and all that family, always put the person at the center of the decisions.

With that in mind, when I take this position, we have promoted a reform to the Federal Labor Law so that more rights are given to unions and workers; the promotion of salary of well-being, this has been achieved by the company and the entrepreneurs; the reform of the pension system, which in other countries is stuck and we managed to pass it in a period of two years; and the last thing was to make the subcontracting system viable in the country, but well regulated.