They are two of the most surprising and disruptive players in the entire history of the NBA. Few young players have been found with so much self-confidence, charisma and talent as those who are displaying so much Luka Doncic like Zion Williamson. The injuries have not continued the New Orleans Pelicans in its first year, marked by the coronavirus, but the games it has come to play have been an ode to basketball and the demonstration that the future has arrived. A man of 1.98 and more than 120 kg who moves with tremendous agility and has a good hand, something unthinkable a few years ago. For his part, the Slovenian amazed in the first year and continued to do so in the second, leading some Dallas Mavericks in playoff aspirations.

But the question that haunts the minds of many fans is clear. Who will be more important in the NBA? You cannot compare the two because they are very different, so saying who is better would be meaningless, but it does have great relevance to know which of the two treasures those conditions necessary to lead a winning project. Both franchises have made moves in the market to design a team to suit them and give them the keys to the city. In this sense, the Dallas Mavericks process is much more complete and the incorporation of a second level sword as much as Kristraps Porzingis is decisive.

The ability to assist, score from many positions, and open holes for his teammates, makes Luka a diamond in the rough as the leader of a long-term project. “His game is balanced and he has a lot of room for improvement. If Zion is healthy he will win multiple MVPs, but as the leader of a franchise, Doncic is more consistent.” In this line, some NBA executives and coaches expressed themselves according to SportsYahoo, who seem to convey the general feeling of all fans since the injuries and morphology of Zion Williamson They are viewed with suspicion by everyone, as well as their ability to involve colleagues and generate their own style, something in which Luka Doncic it is already very advanced.

.