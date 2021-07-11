Who Is Bella Hadid’s Art Director Boyfriend, Marc Kalman?

Sorry to those of you waiting on a wishing star for Bella Hadid and The Weeknd to get back together, but it doesn’t seem like a reconciliation will be happening between those two anytime soon! In fact, Bella appears to have moved on to a new guy — who isn’t Jack Nicholson’s grandson, remember that brief romance? —If her most recent Instagram post is any indicator.

Bella posted a pic of her living it up somewhere in Cannes before touching down in Paris (model things). “Time of my life,” she captioned the post. “Healthy, Working and Loved.” Loved by whom, you ask? The guy hiding in the final photo in this pic set:

Fans later tracked down this guy’s identity quicker than the FBI and CIA combined, and learned that he’s Marc Kalman. He’s kind of a big deal when it comes to art, so that being said, let’s figure out everything there is to know about Marc before he and Bella get serious!

Marc works primarily in art direction.

If you head to his website, you’ll see that Marc has some A-list clientele under his belt – most notably, he’s done visuals for Travis Scott’s past albums and tour merchandise.

Marc worked on Travis Scott’s branding alongside artist Corey Damon Black, and the pair did an interview with 1985 to discuss their work. The writer of the profile describes Marc as a good listener (A + quality for a BF to have), a “young Fabien Baron, Charles Saatchi and Steve Jobs all rolled into one,” and “more cautious and calculating” than his artistic partner.

In the profile, Black said that “Marc manages my impulses. When I’m working on something, Marc is, like, the only person I will talk to. I go into a cave. I don’t want to hear what anyone else thinks. ”

Outside of working with Travis Scott, Marc’s also designed clothing for A Bathing Ape, and worked on branding for Made Fashion Week for Milk Studios.

This isn’t the first time Marc and Bella were spotted together.

We can at least confirm that Marc and Bella have been together for a month or so, considering People spotted the two looking suuuuper smiley on a lunch date last month. (You can peep the pic here.) They also seem to have met through mutual friends!

His Instagram is private.

Don’t hop on IG thinking you’ll find Marc posting — his Instagram is private. He and Bella follow each other though, so … there’s that!

And that’s all we know about Marc for now. BRB, getting ready to ‘ship the crap out of him and Bella with my whole heart and nothing less!

