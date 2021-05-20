Who is Belén Corsini

Carlos Fitz-James Stuart and Solís and Belén Corsini, in 2019 (Photo: GTRES)

Bodorrio is coming in the Casa de Alba. The young son of the Duke of Alba, Carlos Fitz-James Stuart and Belén Corsini will say ‘yes I want’ next Saturday, May 22, in Madrid after three years of relationship.

The link will be held at the Palacio de Liria and this wedding is joined by two of the most powerful families in Spain. The bride’s family, the Corsini, are known as ‘La Tribu’ since they have an extensive genealogical tree and have managed to consolidate their businesses in Madrid and its surroundings.

The family fortune dates back to the beginning of the 20th century, when Belén’s great-grandfather, Carlos Corsini Senespleda, founded the Corsán construction company. Now, according to Vanitatis, the assets of his heirs are around 260 million euros. The new addition to Alba’s house is the daughter of Juan Carlos Corsini and Mónica de Lacalle Rubio.

The 31-year-old Count of Osorno’s fiancée studied Business Administration and Management at ICADE and works in the family business. Specifically, Corsini is a director and vice-secretary of Agrupación Promotora Rivas Leganés SA, a company in the real estate sector and of Granja TC del Jarama SA.

The latter is dedicated, according to Vanity Fair, to managing one of the family’s estates, the Dehesa de Valbuena. It is a property where all kinds of events such as weddings are organized, in which Samantha Vallejo-Nágera is in charge of catering.

It is not the only farm owned by the Belén family. His uncle, Francisco Javier Corsini, is the owner of La Flamenca, a farm where it was common to see the emeritus king on hunting days.

The courtship of Corsini and Carlos Fitz-James became known at the end of 2018

