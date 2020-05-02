Last week there were protests against social distancing across the country. The crowds gathered numbered several hundred predominantly white people and some carried firearms.

They are in opposition to the patterns of social distancing imposed by the governors in their attempt to limit the spread of the coronavirus, which has already caused at least 42,000 deaths in the United States. Medical experts around the world say that the only way to save time while developing treatments and vaccines is to stop the chain of transmissions to avoid overflowing healthcare systems.

have criticized the decision. In Tennessee, Republican Governor Bill Lee announced that the state order to stay home would expire in late April.“data-reactid =” 35 “> On Monday, Republican Georgia Governor Brian Kemp announced that the state would begin opening gyms, bowling alleys, hair salons, beauty salons, and therapeutic massage spaces this Friday, followed by movie theaters and restaurants on Monday, April 27. Some Democrats, including Atlanta Mayor Keisha Bottoms, have criticized the decision. In Tennessee, Republican Governor Bill Lee announced that the state order to stay home would expire. at the end of April.

According to Associated PressLast week’s protest in Michigan was organized by the Michigan Conservative Coalition, a group co-founded by a state representative of the Republican Party and his wife, who sits on the advisory board of an official group from the Trump campaign called ” Women for Trump ”and who is also a co-founder of Republicans of Michigan for Trump. Another promoter of the event, Greg McNeilly, is a veteran political advisor to the DeVos family, which includes current Education Secretary Betsy DeVos. “Data-reactid =” 36 “>Some of the demonstrations are being pushed by allied Republican Party groups in Democrat-ruled states. According to the Associated Press, last week’s protest in Michigan was organized by the Michigan Conservative Coalition, a group co-founded by a state representative of the Republican Party and his wife, who sits on the advisory board of an official group of the Trump campaign called “Women for Trump” and who is also a co-founder of Republicans of Michigan for Trump. Another promoter of the event, Greg McNeilly, is a veteran political advisor to the DeVos family, which includes the current Secretary of Education, Betsy DeVos.

A survey by the Detroit Regional Chamber revealed that 57% of respondents approve of Whitmer’s management of the coronavirus crisis, compared to 44% who approve of Trump’s management. “data-reactid =” 37 “> Michigan Democratic Governor Gretchen Whitmer, who She is serving her first term, has unleashed the wrath of President Trump and has been mentioned as a possible running mate of Democratic Party candidate Joe Biden. A survey by the Detroit Regional Chamber revealed that 57% of respondents approved of the performance. Whitmer’s view of the coronavirus crisis, compared to 44% who approve of Trump.

leader of the Minnesota Gun Rights organization and, along with his brothers Chris and Aaron, he has promoted Facebook groups protesting against the confinement guidelines. According to him Washington PostThere are approximately 200,000 people who are part of groups opposed to orders to stay home in Wisconsin, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and New York. Dorr was one of the main organizers from Monday’s rally in Harrisburg, the capital of Pennsylvania. “data-reactid =” 38 “> Protests across the Midwest were fueled by Facebook groups created by the Dorr family, known for their conservative activism. Ben Dorr is The leader of the Minnesota Gun Rights organization and, along with his brothers Chris and Aaron, have promoted Facebook groups protesting the confinement guidelines. According to the Washington Post, there are approximately 200,000 people who are part of groups opposed to the orders. staying home in Wisconsin, Ohio, Pennsylvania and New York. Dorr was one of the main organizers of Monday’s rally in Harrisburg, the capital of Pennsylvania.

fight Iowa public school referendums. “data-reactid =” 39 “> On Wednesday, Ben Dorr created the organization under the name Wisconsinitas Against Excessive Quarantine. Chris Dorr has created Penilvans Against Excessive Quarantine as well as Ohianos Against Excessive Quarantine. Aaron Dorr, New Yorkers Against a Excessive Quarantine The Dorr, along with their father Paul, have actively participated in a series of political contests over the years, from taking very strong positions in defense of arms and against abortion, to fighting against referendums on public schools in Iowa.

court ruling last year that he was demanding that Jones pay $ 100,000 in court fees to the parents of the victims of the 2012 shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary School, who sued him for claiming that these events never occurred. In 2017 Jones was forced to apologize to the Chobani yogurt company after having stated that they were destroying the city of Twin Falls, Idaho, by hiring refugees to work at their plant in the city. Earlier this month, the Food and Drug Administration told Jones to stop promoting coronavirus therapies that are a scam. “data-reactid =” 40 “> InfoWars, the Alex Jones-owned website that fuels conspiracy theories, aired a live protest in Texas. The site has been banned on various platforms and is involved in numerous court cases. Among these It includes a court ruling last year that required Jones to pay $ 100,000 in court fees to the parents of the victims of the 2012 shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary School, who sued him for claiming that those events never happened. In 2017, Jones was forced to apologize to the Chobani yogurt company after declaring that they were tearing up the city of Twin Falls, Idaho, by hiring refugees to work at his plant in the city. Earlier this month, the Administration for Food and Drug Administration told Jones to stop promoting coronavirus therapies that are a scam.

Read more

InfoWars owner Alex Jones, with the slogan “We Reopen America” ​​at a rally held on April 18 at the Austin, Texas State Capitol (Mark Felix / .).

Plus

InfoWars has already announced that it plans a second rally for this Saturday and wrote the following on its website: “Let’s show globalists, including eugenicist Bill Gates, the World Health Organization and the CDC, who cannot suspend liberties in The United States on a whim and that they will not be able to force us to wear masks like the people of Communist China, where the Wuhan coronavirus originated. ”

Facebook has removed event posts for some protests stating that, “we allow the event to be organized on Facebook, unless the Government prohibits it. For the same reason, events that challenge government-imposed patterns of social distancing will not be allowed on Facebook. “” Data-reactid = “66”> Facebook has removed event posts for some protests stating, “We allow that the event be organized on Facebook, unless the Government prohibits it. For the same reason, events that challenge the government’s social distancing guidelines will not be allowed on Facebook. “

A survey of Yahoo news and YouGov published this Monday revealed that 60% of Americans oppose the protests, while only 22% support them. The same survey revealed that 71% of respondents were more concerned with the economy reopening too quickly rather than slowing down, which is consistent with the results of Pew Research and NBC News beside Wall street journal published last week. Larry Hogan, Republican Party spokesman Maryland officials said they received more questions about the protest from the media than the actual number of protesters there, while in Colorado health workers blocked protesters against distancing. “data-reactid =” 67 “> While photos and videos of the protests have proliferated on cable news channels and social media platforms, attendees represent a minority of Americans. A poll by Yahoo News and YouGov released on Monday revealed that 60% of Americans oppose the protests, while only 22% support them, and the same poll revealed that 71% of respondents were more concerned that the economy would reopen too quickly rather than slow down, which is in line with the results of the Pew Research and NBC News polls with the Wall Street Journal released last week Larry Hogan, spokesman for the Maryland Republican Party said they received more questions about the protest from the media than the actual number of protesters there, while in Colorado health workers blocked anti-riot protesters.

linked his order to stay home with the Holocaust. Two state representatives intervened in the Monday protest in Pennsylvania, but avoided references to Nazi Germany. “data-reactid =” 68 “> Some elected representatives, virtually all Republicans, are in favor of rejecting the distancing measures. Idaho state representative Heather Scott called the governor Brad Little from “Little Hitler” and linked his order to stay home with the Holocaust Two state representatives intervened in Monday’s protest in Pennsylvania but avoided references to Nazi Germany.

said the republican representative of Aaron Bernstine. “My heart goes out to each of those people, but also to the 1.5 million people in Pennsylvania who are out of work.” “Data-reactid =” 69 “>” Unfortunately, some people have lost their lives to the virus ” “Republican Rep. Aaron Bernstine said.” My heart goes out to each of those people, but also to the 1.5 million people in Pennsylvania who are out of work. “

reopen the country despite warnings from epidemiologists that this could result in a second wave of infections and deaths. Given that it was the governors and mayors who ordered the emergency closure ‒and not the federal government‒, the you doubt what exactly Trump could do to push for reopening. “data-reactid =” 70 “> Last week, protesters were endorsed by Trump, who posted an all-capital tweet calling on his supporters to” FREE “Michigan, Minnesota and Virginia, all ruled by Democrats viewed as contested states ahead of the November presidential election. Some right-wing commentators and economists have urged Trump to reopen the country despite warnings from epidemiologists that this could lead to A second wave of infections and deaths resulted, as it was the governors and mayors who ordered the emergency closure – and not the federal government -, questions remain about what exactly Trump could do to push for the reopening.

condemnation of the governors of both parties who are fighting the virus in their states. “data-reactid =” 71 “> Trump’s support for the protests has led to the condemnation of the governors of both parties who are fighting the virus in their states.

CNN. “The president’s policies say that the reopening cannot begin as planned until the numbers have been decreasing for 14 days, something that has not happened in those states or in mine. So encouraging people to protest against the plan you recommended on Thursday makes no sense. We are sending completely contradictory messages to governors and the people, as if we should ignore federal policies and recommendations. “” Data-reactid = “72”> “I don’t think it is of any use to encourage people to demonstrate or go against the The president’s own policy, “Hogan said Sunday in an interview with CNN.” The president’s policies say that the reopening cannot begin as planned until the numbers have been falling for 14 days, something that has not it has not happened in those states or mine. So encouraging people to protest against the plan that you recommended on Thursday makes no sense. We are sending completely contradictory messages to the governors and the people, as if we should ignore the federal policies and recommendations. ”

ABC News on Sunday. “That the President of the United States encourages insubordination, that encourages illegal activities … those orders are state laws.” Data-reactid = “73”> “There is an order from the governors – both Republicans and Democrats – that is basically designed to protect people’s health, to literally protect their lives, “Washington Democratic Governor Jay Inslee said during an interview with ABC News on Sunday.” May the President of the United States encourage insubordination, to encourage activities illegal … those orders are state laws.

“In all my time in America I don’t remember something like that, that an American president encourages people to break the law,” Inslee continued, adding, “It’s dangerous because it can incite people to ignore things that really hurt them. they can save life. I don’t know if there is another way to characterize it ”.