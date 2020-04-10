Who is behind the kidnappings on NXT? In recent weeks we have seen the kidnappings of Raul Mendoza and Joaquin Wilde in weekly programs.

Who is behind the kidnappings in NXT?

In recent weeks we have been able to see two segments in NXT where masked people kidnapped the fighters Raul Mendoza and Joaquin Wilde and put them in a car and take them away.

Now Dave Meltzer has given more data on who could be behind these kidnappings. Apparently the head of these kidnappings is Jorge Bolly, the fighter formerly known as The Son of the Ghost or King Horn, which would be the way to incorporate it into NXT television episodes.

The idea is that both fighters become friends with Bolly suffering what is called Stockholm syndrome, which is the situation in which the kidnapped becomes friends with the kidnapper.

Jorge Bolly has hardly appeared on NXT

The signing of the wrestler last September is something that has been taken for granted since the wrestler himself began to say goodbye in the Mexican arenas, but the truth is that the wrestler has only appeared in a few live shows of the company since his arrival.

The reason Bolly has not been to NXT anymore is because He suffered an injury as soon as he arrived at the Performance Center, which left him out of the game until February. where he made his debut on an NXT live show.

We’ll see if in these NXT quarantined recordings we can discover more about Bolly and his story.

Don’t forget to follow Wrestling planet, the web about WWE not to miss what happens in the world of Wrestling or any of the wrestlemania news Don’t miss a thing!

Follow us on all our social networks, find us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. You can also join our WhatsApp and Discord group.