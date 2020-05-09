The good photographer’s eye is like the hands of the cook grandmother. With the same ingredients and in the same kitchen as the others, they make those croquettes second to none and inimitable. It distinguishes them to capture what surrounds us to the common of mortals with a personal touch. And that among the millions of images that saturate our day to day. “Damn, what a picture! How did you do it? ”Exclaims nothing more and nothing less than the companion next to him, at the same moment and with a similar device. The same ingredients and the same cuisine. It is not a question of camera, lens, digital retouching or technology. Neither of contract or salary. Not even luck, speed or years of experience. Behind the good photographer there is someone who has an eye, as they say in the slang. Something innate? Surely. Of course, it is important to achieve empathy, proximity, dedication, originality, patience, a sense of opportunity … But it is the look that prints a special stamp. A stamp, sometimes difficult to explain and perceive, that makes these photos catch our attention, distinguish themselves from others and taste them with more pleasure. The photos of Susana Vera (Pamplona, ​​1974) are like Grandma’s croquettes.

She is the first Spanish woman to be awarded the Pulitzer Prize for photography. And his images are a delicacy in which to recreate calmly and away from noise. So perhaps even this week’s distinction shocks herself for a giddy picture of the tear gas arrest of several protesters in Hong Kong. “Nobody who knows my photography would recognize it as mine,” she says, “because I am a photographer of silent photos, in which apparently very little happens.” That award-winning photo is part of the coverage that last year he carried out with several colleagues from the . agency of the revolts in that former British colony, where he spent three weeks. “You need to be on the front line. I saw them lying on the ground. The police arrested them and I launched. I had a few pictures before the police pulled me back. “

The winning images of the 2020 Pulitzer Prize for photography

Remember that it was taken the same day in which a companion from another medium had her eye blown out with a rubber ball. But Susana was not involved in a thousand battles. Nor is she called a war reporter. It was the second day of a “rather violent baptism of fire” after more than two decades as a press photographer. Of course, she is satisfied that she has left her “comfort zone” and demonstrated to herself that she can “do that type of work.” He acknowledges, however, that it is not that informative adrenaline that he would like to have as his usual work rhythm. Although her day to day is more of Champions League games, press conferences or street scenes, where she finds herself “more at ease with intimate stories,” he details. “Stories that are probably not cover stories like the Hong Kong political crisis, small stories that you don’t have to go to the other side of the world for.” That is where your camera becomes strong. The follow-up he did in Madrid running from the rush for three years of the transgender Gabriel Díaz de Tudanca, even in the operating room, in his transformation from girl to boy overflows sensitivity and closeness. Those photos are not, of course, frozen bag croquettes. Good photography is “the one that stays with you” and “leaves spaces open for interpretation”.

Looking back we can find the explanation of why this way of reporting and telling the world. Susana Vera was studying her last year of Journalism in the United States in the mid-1990s when, with a handful of hours off, she took a photography course. Remember that thanks to that accident, which was only to balance credits, that idyll emerged that today has matured with much more than a Pulitzer. “I fell in love” with “immediacy and being a direct witness.” “With a camera you pay attention to the small details. You take things with a little more calm, time, and things happen in front of you ”.

With a camera you pay attention to the small details. You take things with a little more calm, time, and that things happen in front of you

For someone who dives into reality until he becomes invisible in the utmost closeness, covering a crisis like that of the coronavirus has been a drama. “An emotional roller coaster,” he says. “Coverage of the pandemic is being complicated on a personal and professional level as well.” It is the first time that Vera, beyond taking risks as a reporter herself, has to live with how to get her job ahead without putting others at risk. The others are his own family or those he photographs and whom, as a possible carrier without symptoms, he could infect. His objective is clear: “I have to go to bed every night with a clear conscience.”

That is why it is complicated that, seeing these days the work of Susana Vera in the confined Madrid, we say something as recurrent as “Pulitzer photon!”. She knows it. He is aware and openly talks about it. He interrupts his explanation for a few seconds to photograph the minute of silence, exciting for the ears but nondescript to the eye, which takes place every day at Puerta del Sol in memory of the victims of the pandemic. At kilometer zero, apparently nothing happens. Click, click, click. Susana Vera moves discreetly, almost crouched. In the midst of the visual maelstrom we live in; “Better good photos and few,” he says. And “to get some kind of emotion out of you.” Your Canon’s shutter releases slowly to the rhythm of Samuel Barber’s adage. It seems like the perfect soundtrack for the photographer of quiet images. How far is Hong Kong.

In EL PAÍS, dozens of journalists work to bring you the most rigorous information and fulfill your public service mission. If you want to support our journalism and enjoy unlimited access, you can do it here for € 1 the first month and € 10 the following month, with no commitment to stay.

Subscribe