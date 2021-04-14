Who is behind Aldi creams

(Photo: Jose A. Bernat Bacete via Getty Images)

After Mercadona, Lidl and even Carrefour, Aldi has joined supermarket cosmetics. Affordable prices and natural ingredients are the trump card of the German chain to try to replicate the success of other establishments.

Aldi’s bet is Biocura, a brand with a wide range of products that includes both night creams, facial serums and cleansing gels as well as hair conditioners and shampoos. All with prices below ten euros.

One of the most successful is the intensive anti-aging facial serum that includes hyaluronic acid and white tea extract, seeking to revitalize the skin, hydrate, improve elasticity and reduce small wrinkles or expression lines derived from dehydration.

Most of the brand’s cosmetics have the Natrue seal, which certifies that the ingredients of the product are of natural origin and, sometimes, of ecological origin.

But where are Aldi cosmetics made? Who is behind Biocura?

Mibelle

Most of Biocura’s cosmetics are manufactured in Switzerland, in one of the Mibelle group’s plants. The company is part of a larger German conglomerate, M-Industrie Deutschland GmbH, but the labeling makes it clear that the products handled by this laboratory are produced at Mibelle’s Swiss facilities.

Mibelle, founded in 1933, specializes in beauty and personal hygiene products and, in addition to production, has a research unit. They are dedicated to testing and developing new active ingredients that, in addition to being introduced into their cosmetics, they also export to other laboratories.

Dalli-Werke Group

