Who is Aurora Madaula, the JxCat deputy related to Puigdemont who will replace Cuevillas at the Parliamentary Table?

JxCat has decided remove Jaume Alonso-Cuevillas as second secretary of the Bureau of Parliament and replace it with Aurora Madaula, after the one who was Carles Puigdemont’s lawyer had expressed his doubts about the strategy of disobedience.

After having received internal criticism for questioning the disobedience, Alonso-Cuevillas has placed his position at the disposal of the President of the Parliament, Laura Borràs, who has agreed on the replacement with Puigdemont and the party’s general secretary, Jordi Sànchez, and have proposed Aurora Madaula.

Aurora madaula, headed by the Acció per la República entity, one of the sectors with a profile more favorable to disobedience and confrontation with the State within JxCat and regarded as the left wing of the parliamentary group,

The JxCat deputy has shown belligerent against the use of Spanish in the Parliament, and this was expressed in his Twitter account during the second vote of the failed inauguration of Pere Aragonès.

Aurora Madaula attacked the leader of the PSC, Salvador Illa: “You do not know the shame and the anger that gives me that the candidate of the PSC goes to Castilian in the Parliament“(…)” The PSC has lost all Catalan, “he concluded.

I do not know the shame and anger that the candidate of @socialistes_cat passed to castellà to @parlamentcat.

La nostra was born recolza in the Catalan language and culture, threatened and minoritzada davant the powerful Castilian language. The PSC has lost the whole of Catalonia. pic.twitter.com/Nxdkty5uNr – Aurora Madaula # JuntsperCatalunya🎗 (@Aurora_Madaula) March 30, 2021

Madaula will be proposed as the new second secretary of the Board, while Alonso-Cuevillas will continue as a low-level deputy.

The relief, after being agreed by Borràs with Puigdemont and Sànchez, must be formally ratified at the next JxCat executive management meeting.

Jaume Alonso-Cuevilla, from Puigdemont’s lawyer to JxCat deputy

Jaume Alonso-Cuevillas debuted as a JxCat MP on March 12, the day of the constitutive session of the Parliament, in which he was elected second secretary of the Bureau.

He was one of the two deputies who represented JxCat at the Table, along with Laura Borràs, and his internal reputation was unquestionable having been Puigdemont’s lawyer after his flight to Belgium.

However, in the first failed inauguration of Pere Aragonès, on March 26, he was already involved in a controversy: at the Board meeting in which it was necessary to decide whether to endorse the delegated vote of the JxCat deputy Lluís Puig, who fled in Belgium, abstained, arguing that at some point he had legally represented Puig and there could be a ” conflict of interests”.

Alonso-Cuevillas’ abstention irritated ERC, who did not know his intentions, and puzzled sectors of JxCat, but his final fall has come after his statements to Vilaweb.

In the interview published last Friday, he expressed a position that was in direct conflict with the strategy of disobedience to the courts to protect, if necessary, the pro-independence deputies and their debates in the Catalan chamber: “I don’t know if it makes sense for them to disqualify you for having processed a resolution that leads nowhere. Immolation has to be done if it is effective. If not, it seems absurd to me“.

Your statements caused unrest in the party led by Puigdemont and Sànchez, and the former first vice president of the Parliament Josep Costa even publicly criticized them in a tweet: “I think that defending the sovereignty of the Parliament of Catalonia is not nonsense. I think that being jailed or disqualified for doing so is a very worthy thing. And I think that if someone does not may or may not want to take this risk should not be on the Parliamentary Table.