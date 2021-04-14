Who is Audias Flores-Silva, leader of the CJNG and close to “El Mencho”, for which the United States offers $ 5 million?



Photo: State Department / Courtesy

The State Department released a $ 5 million reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of Audias Flores-Silva, alias “Jardinero”, leader of the Jalisco Nueva Generación Cartel (CJNG).

The 40-year-old Mexican also uses the name Gabriel Raigosa Plascencia and the aliases “Comandante,” “El Bravo 2,” “Audi,” and “Mata Jefes.”

In June 2020, the Department of Justice (DOJ) named “Gardener” as the successor to Nemesio Oseguera Cervantes, alias “El Mencho”, to lead the criminal organization that has a presence in practically all of Mexico and is the second with the highest operational capacity in the United States, after the Sinaloa Cartel, according to a recent report from the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA).

“El Mencho” is also a designated target of the State Department’s Narcotics Rewards Program (NRP) with a reward offer of up to $ 10 million.

“The DEA and HSI revealed that Flores-Silva controls several methamphetamine laboratories in the central region of Jalisco and in the south of Zacatecas”, indicates authority. “In controlling the movement of illegal drugs for importation into the United States, Flores-Silva supervises the operation of several clandestine airplanes and landing strips for illicit use.”

It is also indicated that “Jardinero” controls trucks with trailers to transport cocaine from Central America to Mexico, as well as passenger vehicles to transport narcotics from Mexico to its distribution groups in California, Texas, Illinois, Georgia, Washington Y Virginia.

On August 13, 2020, the Washington DC District Court released a formal indictment against Flores-Silva, indicated by conspiracy to distribute five kilograms or more of cocaine and one kilogram or more of heroin for import into the United States., in addition to carrying, using and possessing a firearm in connection with a drug crime.

The State Department spokesperson, Ned Price, indicated that the reward offered by the leader of the CJNG complements the designation of Flores-Silva by the Treasury Department in its list of criminals, based on the Law for the Designation of Foreign Narcotics Capos.

“These actions are part of a comprehensive government approach to combat drug trafficking and transnational organized crime worldwide and in Mexico.”added Price.

Last year, various media reports in Mexico indicated that “El Mencho” had died and Flores-Silva took up his position as leader of the criminal organization, considered one of the bloodiest in recent years.

However, that information has not been officially confirmed by either the Jalisco government or the Mexican federal government. It transcends that “El Mencho” could be in Michoacán, near Jalisco.

The United States Government indicates that more than 75 transnational criminals and large drug traffickers have been brought to justice under the NRP and the Transnational Organized Crime Rewards Program (TOCRP) since 1986.

“The Department has paid more than 130 million dollars in rewards for information leading to arrests,” he said without giving details.

These efforts are coordinated by the Office of International Narcotics Affairs and Law Enforcement (INL), but in coordination with the DEA, the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), the Service’s National Security Investigations agency. of Immigration and Customs Control (ICE-HSI), among others.

Any information can be sent to phone number + 1-213-237-9990 or to the mail MENCHOTIPS@usdoj.gov.