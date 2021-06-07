Who is Arlene Silver, Dick Van Dyke’s wife?

. Dick Van Dyke and his wife Arlene Silver attend the 43rd Kennedy Center Honors on May 21, 2021 in Washington, DC.

Arlene Silver is a professional makeup artist and wife of iconic actor Dick Van Dyke. The couple has been married since 2012.

There is an age difference of 46 years between them. But both Silver and Van Dyke say age difference has never been a problem in their relationship.

Van Dyke was recognized during this year’s Kennedy Center Honors. The ceremony was taped in May and broadcast the evening (June 6) at 8:00 pm ET /: 007 pm CT on CBS. It also airs on Paramount +. Silver attended the event with her husband.

Here’s what you need to know about Arlene Silver:

1. Silver and Van Dyke first met at the SAG Awards and were friends for years before the relationship turned romantic.

Silver and Van Dyke knew each other for several years before the relationship turned romantic. They met at the SAG Awards in 2006. ABC reported that Silver applied Van Dyke’s stage makeup at the event.

Silver explained to the Huffington Post in 2013 that Van Dyke walked up to her in the green room at the SAG Awards and performed. He confessed that he didn’t know much about Van Dyke’s work at the time. She said her first question was, “Weren’t you at Mary Poppins?”

Silver said Van Dyke hired her to do a couple of his movies after that. Silver told the Huffington Post that was how she and Van Dyke developed a friendship. “We hit it off right away as friends, so it didn’t seem like he was much older than me.”

Silver also clarified the timeline of the relationship. She explained that she and Van Dyke dated for about a year before getting married in February 2012.

Van Dyke was still with his longtime partner, Michelle Triola Marvin, when he met Silver. Van Dyke and Triola lived together for more than 30 years before she died of lung cancer in 2009 at age 76, The New York Times reported. Van Dyke was married to his first wife Margie Willett from 1948 to 1984, with whom he had four children.

2. Arlene Silver says that her relationship with Van Dyke is a “fairy tale” and that it is as if they are both having a “second childhood.”

Based on interviews and their respective social media accounts, Silver and Van Dyke’s relationship is about enjoying each other’s company and having fun. Silver described her husband to the Huffington Post as someone who never lost “the wonder of a child.”

Silver added that Van Dyke is “immature in a good way” and is open-minded. “He is not caught in their ways at all. We are both like children. We feel like we are both having a second childhood. ” He also described their love story as a “fairy tale” and called Van Dyke his “prince.”

Van Dyke shared a similar assessment to Parade in 2013. He told the newspaper that marrying Silver was “one of the smartest moves I’ve ever made.” He joked, “She is very mature for her age and I am very immature for my age, so that’s okay!”

3. Silver wore a fuchsia dress to her low-key Malibu wedding

Silver and Van Dyke had two wedding celebrations in 2012. The first was an intimate and low-key event in Malibu on February 29. The ceremony took place in a chapel located near Van Dyke’s home, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Silver opted for a fuchsia dress for the celebration and had a flower in her hair. After their 7th wedding anniversary, Silver shared a photo of their big day on Instagram with the caption: “Four and seven years ago, Mr. @official_dick_van_dyke and I took a ‘leap’ of faith and jumped into a life together full of laughter, music, dance, kindness, positivity and joy. I love you so much that it hurts. “

The couple had a larger wedding on September 8, 2012. Silver wore a white dress for that event, which was themed “meerschaum circus.” He even played with the hula hoop during the party, as shown in this Instagram photo.

Silver posted more photos from the seafoam circus wedding in September 2018. She wrote in the caption: “6 years ago?!? The @seafoamcircus came to town. I put on a dress 👗 I married my clown 🤡 Forever, in the sea of ​​love we would drown With the man I adore, without frowning. If you asked me again, I would dub 🐙🎈🐙 @official_dick_van_dyke ”.

4. Silver worked as a makeup artist in Hollywood for over a decade.

Silver worked in Hollywood as a makeup artist for more than a decade, according to her IMDB profile. His first credit on the list was in 2003 when he worked as an “art department production assistant” on the movie Carolina.

Silver was credited as a makeup artist on several short videos between 2007 and 2015. She also did Van Dyke’s makeup for two episodes of a television series called Murder 101 in 2008.

Silver is no longer a licensed esthetician in California. State public records show that Silver obtained his license in 2004. He does not appear to have renewed it as it expired in October 220.

5. Arlene Silver moved to California from the Bronx, New York, when she was 10 years old.

Arlene Silver was born in September 1971, according to an online record search. He spent the early years of his childhood in the Bronx, New York.

Arlene Silver’s family moved to California in 1981. Silver explained in a 2016 Instagram post that she was 10 years old when her mother took a job at City National Bank; The bank’s headquarters are in Los Angeles.

Silver joked about his younger self: “The boss has a pool party. Two-piece two-tone OP debut, wrapped in a pile of towels. My beet red nervousness cannot permeate my ghostly glow. “

Silver has a brother named John Silver.

