Who Is Ariana Grande’s Husband Dalton Gomez?

While the rest of us were forming an intimate and, some might say, passionate relationship with sweatpants, Ariana Grande spent her quarantine time being cute with her new beau, Dalton Gomez … and now they’re married (and the official wedding pics are to die for) !! “They got married. It was tiny and intimate — less than 20 people,” Ari’s reps confirmed. “The room was so happy and full of love. The couple and both families couldn’t be happier.” Yeah, I have questions due to being deeply nosy. Mostly just:

Giphy

Ariana and Dalton literally just went public with their relationship LAST YEAR, by which I mean he showed up at the very end of the “Stuck With U” video for a casual PDA session that made the internet pretty much lose its sh * t.

Unlike Ariana Grande’s exes, Dalton is not famous, which means the time has come to do some investigating… especially since sources are out here saying they’ve already “fallen madly in love” with each other, which makes sense because they’re literally husband and wife now. This is truly a case for the FBI, but they’re busy and whatever so you’re stuck with me.

Ariana Grande Instagram

He’s a Luxury Real Estate Agent

According to People, Dalton (who’s from Southern California) works as a buyer’s agent for a luxury real estate company called the Aaron Kirkman Group and apparently does a lot of “high-profile deals with A-list clients.” Not saying this is how he met Ariana, but it seems like a possibility? Especially since the Los Angeles Times reported he sold a house on behalf of Ariana’s lawyer.

Anyway, according to Dalton’s work bio, he’s “highly sought after for his extensive knowledge in the fields of significant architecture and luxury estates, and he is quickly becoming an industry titan.” Sounds fancy.

Orrr They Could Have Met Through Miley Cyrus

Dalton and Miley were once spotted hanging out, and let’s not forget that Miley and Ariana are friends and recently collaborated on the Charlie’s Angels soundtrack.

This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

Either way, E! News says Ari and Dalton “run in the same circle,” and a source confirms that Dalton “used to be a dancer and they have many mutual friends.”

Ariana Was Caught Making Out With Him in February 2020

At the time, Dalton was simply a ~ mystery man ~, but this means they’ve been together for more than a year. And yes, don’t worry, there’s a video:

This content is imported from Third party. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

Aaaaand they made their relationship status clear in December 202o, because Ari posted a cute pic of them kissing straight to her feed.

Ariana Grande Instagram

Fans Found Out About Dalton Thanks to Wild Sleuthing

Not only did a fan catch Dalton commenting on Ariana’s Instagram Live, but they also spotted his tattoos in the background of Ari’s Instagram Stories:

This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

How did they identify said tattoos, you ask? Because …

Dalton’s Brother Is a Tattoo Artist

And he went ahead and posted his brother’s tattoo on ye olde IG:

Yes, You Can Follow Him on IG

IF HE LETS YOU. Dalton’s Instagram is private, which sucks for fans but honestly makes sense for obvious reasons related to the internet being a scary place.

Instagram

Dalton and Ari Quarantined Together and Are in Love

A source told People that Ari and Dalton were spending their isolation period in her Los Angeles home:

“Ariana is staying at home with friends. She is very serious about self-distancing and has been with the same group of people for days. One of the people she is with right now is Dalton — they have been hanging out for a couple of months. Ariana doesn’t want to do another public relationship so she is trying to keep this one quiet, but she seems very happy with Dalton. “

Oh, also, they’re “madly in love” with each other. “Their relationship is serious,” an insider told Us Weekly. “They’ve fallen madly in love with each other.”

“Ariana sees something different in Dalton that she has never seen before in guys she has previously dated.”

Cute-cute-cuuuteeeee. Kay, investigation over.

Mehera Bonner Mehera Bonner is a news writer who focuses on celebrities and royals.

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io