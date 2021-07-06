Jeff bezos the founder of Amazon, leaves the position of CEO of the company. After 27 years at the helm of Amazon, he passes the baton to Andy Jassy, but Bezos will remain linked to this company as CEO.

Bezos, the richest man in the world according to the Forbes list and one of the billionaires who pay little or nothing in income taxes compared to his enormous wealth, will focus on philanthropic initiatives and management activities of his Blue Origin companies and The Washington Post.

Who is Andy Jassy, ​​the successor to Jeff Bezos?

Andy Jassy, who will be the second CEO in Amazon history, was born in 1968 in Scarsdale, New York, is of Jewish and Hungarian descent.

I study in the Harvard University from where he graduated with a Master of Business Administration (MBA).

In 1997, Jassy was hired in the marketing department, by the small and unknown company from Seattle, in the state of Washington, that was dedicated to selling books online: Amazon.

After gaining the trust of Bezos, he became the billionaire’s personal technical assistant and earned the nickname “the boss’s shadow.”

But Jassy is more than that, he has been a visionary within the company and has come up with several successful ideas.

AWS, a successful idea

One of those ideas came in 2003 and was the key to creating Amazon Web Services (AWS), the largest cloud services platform currently used by many countries in the world, including Mexico, which in the June elections used this technology in the Preliminary Results Program (PREP).

Now AWS, which competes with Microsoft’s Azure and Google Cloud, is an outstanding leader in the industry, with profits accounting for more than half of Amazon’s total revenue.

Even during the pandemic, caused by Covid-19, the use of this service has exploded, it has become essential for many companies that operate remotely and that need gigantic amounts of digital storage.

AWS has clients such as Adobe, Spotify, Netflix, Roku, outlets such as The Washington Post, WNYC, The Philadelphia Inquirer, the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA), and the Democratic National Committee.

Jassy is one of the highest paid executives within Amazon and is very close to Bezos so he is expected to continue Amazon’s vision.

Currently, that company launched from Bezos’s garage, Amazon, has a value of more than 1.7 billion dollars on the stock market and its income was 386,000 million in 2020.

It has grown into a company that moves from online commerce to cloud computing, through artificial intelligence and film production.

Amazon has expanded into physical commerce, announced by its purchase of the Whole Foods chain in 2017, the creation of its own high-tech stores, such as Amazon Go, and its sophisticated distribution and delivery services, such as Amazon Prime.

Bezos’ next steps

Bezos, who will fly into space on July 20, along with his brother Mark and 82-year-old pilot Wally Funk, in the first autonomous tourist trip launched by his company Blue Origin; he had been preparing his resignation as CEO for some time.

According to public documents the company filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), Bezos sold 739,000 Amazon shares in early May, a small fraction of the total it continues to control, estimated at 52.4. million shares.

In his farewell letter to shareholders in April, Bezos noted that “at Amazon we are always flexible, but when it comes to vision we are stubborn and relentless. We have never failed when we propose something and we are not going to fail in this either.

In that month there was also an attempt to unionize in an Amazon group warehouse in Alabama, for which Bezos recognized that the company had to improve for its employees and promised that he would become “the best employer on Earth.”

The other face

But Amazon also has a record of bad practices when it comes to labor relations.

The company has been singled out for paying unfair wages, having unsafe work practices, among others.

According to a 2019 UK report “Amazon does not have a living wage policy and does not mention in its supplier code that wages are sufficient to cover the basic needs of workers.”

This report also warns that other concerns relate to alleged unsafe working conditions and “whistleblower” policies.

In March 2020, when the pandemic began to take hold, workers said they were fired for expressing concerns about safe working conditions.

Amazon vice president and veteran engineer Tim Bray resigned in solidarity and nine US senators published an open letter to Bezos, asking for clarity on the layoffs.

Against this background, the arrival of Andy Jassy does not promise a drastic change in the short term at Amazon, but the inheritance of the responsibility of more than a million employees, the sale of millions of different products and services, all under the Bezos’s own eyes. (With information from .)