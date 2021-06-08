Who Is Andrew Spencer on Katie Thurston’s ‘Bachelorette’ Season?

Katie Thurston’s season of The Bachelorette is off to an absolutely iconic start — mostly due to some of the more unhinged contestants. And yes, I’m talking about the dude who arrived dressed as a cat, not to mention Landon, aka “Sunshine,” a proud and loyal Belieber, and lover of Christmas lights, bless. But there were also some great choices who ~ spoilers indicate ~ make it far in Katie’s season — including 26-year-old Andrew Spencer, who made a pretty good first impression on Katie thanks to his A + British accent straight out of Bridgerton. Trust: Andrew is going to be one to watch this season, so we should probably find out literally everything about him, yes? And it is!

Andrew Is a Professional Football Player Based in Vienna!

ABC did everyone in favor and put together a delightful dating bio for Andrew, describing him as a “man of the world” who splits his time between Vienna (um, CASUAL) and Chicago — which many people * say is the Vienna of America.

* Unconfirmed

To quote ABC’s always unhinged bio section:

“Andrew S. is truly a man of the world. He spends half the year living in Vienna, Austria, where he plays professional football, and the other half in the Chicago area, where he works as a football coach and teacher’s assistant. Andrew S. says living in Europe has given him an updated outlook on life where people work to live instead of live to work. “

Here’s Andrew looking hot in Europe!

Clay Harbor Is His Cousin

Yep, Clay Harbor of Bachelorette, Bachelor in Paradise, and football fame!

Attention Katie: Andrew Wants Five Kids

Andrew has made it clear he wants a big family, telling ABC he sees five children in his future, not to mention a ton of romance with whoever he marries (maybe Katie, IDK, we’ll see!). As ABC puts it:

“He is not afraid to make a grand romantic gesture and says that when the moment calls for it, he has no problem driving for hours just to hand deliver lunch and fresh flowers to that special woman. Andrew S. can’t wait to get married and hopes to have five kids one day. The one thing he cannot handle in a relationship is poor communication. Lucky for him, the Bachelorette has no trouble in that arena! “

He Stands By His Turtleneck, TYVM

People had opinions on Andrew’s promo style, but he stands by his love for turtlenecks, telling AFI, “I was trying to bring out my European vibes a little bit and show the world, but I guess they weren’t feeling that one. We’ll see as the show goes on, I’ll throw a couple more turtlenecks on. ”

He Loves to Nerd Out Over Ancient Rome

What, you don’t? We learned this gem from ABC, who also provided fans with the following fun and very sweet facts (love that he loves his grandma!):

Andrew S. has a great sense of humor, and one of his favorite party tricks is imitating accents from around the globe. Andrew S. loves to nerd out over Ancient Rome and says that seeing the Colosseum in person was a dream come true. S. loves margaritas and will happily challenge anyone who says they can make a better one than he can. Andrew S. is very close with his 96-year-old grandmother.

Kay, now time for spoilers … but first lemme just do this:

🚨🚨 🚨 THIS LAST ITEM IS A HUGE SPOILER! KEEP READING AT YOUR OWN RISK! But also we know you want to, lol.🚨🚨🚨

Andrew Makes It to Katie’s Final 4

Reality Steve revealed that Andrew — along with Blake, Greg, and Justin — makes it allll the way though to Katie’s Hometown Dates. Which, thanks to the pandemic of it all, will be more like “hometown dates.”

What we don’t know? Exactly how far Andrew makes it after this. What we do know? He returned to Vienna after filming The Bachelorette, telling AFI, “Football is my first love, it’s something that’s always going to have a special place in my heart. Being able to come back here and breathe football air, it’s been like coming back home, almost relaxing. It’s my safe haven, my zen. “

Can’t wait to see more from Andrew and his British accent as the season progresses!

Mehera Bonner Mehera Bonner is a news writer who focuses on celebrities and royals.

