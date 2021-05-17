Who is Andrea Meza, the Chihuahuan who was crowned Miss Universe 2021 – Las Noticias de Chihuahua – Entrelíneas

Mexican Andrea Meza won the Miss Universe 2021 crown this Sunday, May 16. Here we tell you who it is.

Andrea Meza is 26 years old, originally from the state of Chihuahua and is 1.82 meters tall. She is a graduate of the Autonomous University of Chihuahua, from where she graduated as a Software Engineer.

She works as an activist focused on the rights and inclusion of women and even currently works with the Municipal Institute for Women. She is also a tourism ambassador to Chihuahua and has been part of a charity that raises funds in India, Indonesia and China.

On her Instagram account she has 199 thousand followers and is very active, since she shares photos of personal moments as well as other beauty contests she has attended.

On November 29 of last year, Meza was crowned Miss Chihuahua, which gave her the pass to represent Mexico in Miss Universe.

It is not the first time that she participates in a beauty pageant, four years ago she was in Miss World and obtained second place for the country.

On several occasions, she has declared that she loves being a model, since that way she can manage her time, in addition to that she wants to fulfill one of her dreams, which is to be an ambassador for brands such as Chanel or Gucci.

“Today, beauty does not lie only in how we see ourselves, beauty lies in our spirit, our soul and the values ​​with which we handle ourselves. Never allow someone to tell you that you are worthless. “

These were the words of Andrea Meza who tonight took the crown of the contest.