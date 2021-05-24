Who is Ana Iris Simón, the writer of the viral speech before Pedro Sánchez

The writer Ana Iris Simón, author of ‘Fair’ in the presentation ‘Peoples with a future’. (Photo: EFE)

Ana Iris Simón has sneaked into the lives of many Spaniards this weekend. The writer and journalist from La Mancha stars in a video in which she gives a speech to Pedro Sánchez about calling Spain emptied within the Spain 2050 agenda.

In his words, Simón reminded the generation of young people who have experienced two economic crises and who live worse than their parents, sending a clear message to the Government in which he asks to facilitate access to housing and stable employment.

“At the age of 28 I have lived through three ERES and my temporary contract ends two days after the scheduled date for my first delivery. I don’t have a car or a mortgage, because I can’t. So if you really want to face the demographic challenge, bet on families, “he said.

His words have spread like wildfire on social networks, where he has aroused both praise and criticism for putting the focus on families or talking about immigration as “currency.” It has also served so that sectors critical of the Government see it as an attack on Sánchez’s administration.

Some have also wondered what the La Mancha was doing at this event. Iris Simón came as a guest by the executive himself to speak about the demographic challenges of rural depopulation that Spain faces in its 2050 agenda.

Simón is a writer born in Campo de Criptana (Ciudad Real) in 1991 into a communist peasant family and author of the book Feria (Círculo de Tiza), where she narrates the life and childhood in her town, Ontígola (Toledo).

This article originally appeared on The HuffPost and has been updated.