Who is an employee of the Brazilian Confederation that denounced President Caboclo for harassment | National teams

One more huge scandal, just at the worst moment, is on the way to the Copa América in Brazil, just 9 days before the inauguration.

And it has nothing to do with the pulse that the Brazilian Confederation (CBF) maintains with its senior team, which would advance a riot to avoid playing the regional tournament arguing lack of guarantees in the midst of the pandemic

Now the president himself, Rogério Caboclo, is at the center of the controversy after being reported to the CBF Ethics Commission and the Governing and Compliance Board for an alleged case of sexual and moral harassment, by an employee of the entity , on behalf of a co-worker.

The victim, who was not identified as a protection measure, asks that the official be removed from his position and reveals lurid details of the uncomfortable moments that his boss put him through.

The employee mentions that Caboclo used to chase and harass her during trips because of work and that one day he asked her in front of several managers if she masturbated. Among other episodes, she also said that the accused tried to force her to eat a dog biscuit, calling her a “bitch” in public.

The complaint states that the attitude of the head of the CBF would have been usually in meetings and in the presence of several directors of the CBF and that obviously all were aware of the reprehensible attitudes of the president without anyone being supportive of her.

The employee said in the text of her lawsuit, published by O Globo, that she had to see her personal life exposed in front of other employees, with false stories created by the president about alleged relationships she had with CBF employees.

“I have had a very difficult time in the last few days, I had to receive medical treatment,” he says in the text.

Caboclo’s unique defense is that during the entire time the abuses occurred, he was under the influence of alcohol. One of the testimonies included in the file, according to O Globo, affirms that the leader ordered an employee to hide drinks in pre-established places, so that he could drink during working hours.

The document was sent by email to the chairman of the Ethics Committee and to the director André Megale, responsible for Governance and Compliance. This directory is part of the structure of the CBF, while the Ethics Commission is a body that must be independent from the entity.

If his responsibility is proven, he would be exposed to a fine of up to 500,000 reais and a suspension of up to 10 years from holding positions in the CBF, without prejudice to any police and legal actions that may arise.