Who is Alioth and what is her relationship with Kang the Conqueror?

‘Journey Into Mistery’, the fifth episode of Loki (Kate Herron, 2021), introduced a new adversary in the path of the villain / antihero: Alioth. After falling into the temporary void where all the variants restarted by the Time Variance Authority (TVA) end up, Loki found different versions of himself. These variants have the same goal in common: to escape from that creature that devours everything in its path (and that is related to Kang the Conqueror, according to the comics).

Alioth’s appearance in Loki showed him as a big fish in a fishbowl, eating whatever it gets in its path. However, lhe story of this adversary is much deeper and builds bridges to one of the most anticipated villains in recent years within Marvelas well as Mephisto. Alioth and Kang the Conqueror are related to each other.

Kang the Conqueror will be the villain in the next Ant-Man and The Wasp movie: Quantumania (2023). However, its presentation within the Marvel Cinematic Universe has not occurred; even, until the ‘Journey Into Mystery’ there may not be any obvious clue, beyond any theory without a too solid narrative base. Alioth shows up to change that last detail.

Alioth in ‘Loki’: what is his story?

According to Marvel, Alioth was the first being to break free from the timeline. After doing it, It was progressively increasing its powers until it had interference within all realities. His scope of action stretched from events on Earth to, yes, Chronopolis, a realm that is part of the space domains of Kang the Coker.

Alioth was unable to advance on Chronopolis due to a temporary barrier that prevented him from doing so. The detail was not minor because, had he done so, Alioth would have conquered all existing time periods. In Loki, this character was described as “a living tempest that consumes matter and energy.” That matter are realities, variants and objects that are consumed by the creature.

Alioth in Loki is presented as a “guard dog” of something or someone. This represents a small change from the comics. Within them, their power escapes into the void where the TVA sends what should not happen, according to its criteria. Alioth’s dimension is higher than that shown, at the moment, in the series.

Loki, Ravonna Renslayer, Alioth and their relationship with Kang the Conqueror

After being enchanted by Sylvie, Alioth revealed within himself a structure shaped like a house or mansion. Within the comics, this entity did not cease its interest in the dominions of Kang the Conqueror. In fact, he managed to have them.

This occurred when Kang the Conqueror was left in a coma following a conflict involving Ravonna Renslayer. She, noticing an anomaly in the timeline, went to investigate. He encountered the same barrier that Alioth could not overcome. When he attempted to do so, his action re-summoned Alioth (or to free him, it is unclear), giving him the opportunity to take control over Chronopolis.

Kang the Conqueror was revived by Ravonna Renslayer, who within comics and even some video games is named as Terminatrix. She is credited with a series of resources through which she was able to revive Kang the Conqueror. This episode is more extensive. However, it is part of the encounters that Alioth, Kang the Conqueror, and Ravonna Renslayer have.

In the case of the last two characters, the coincidence is no less: Ravonna Renslayer is the main sentimental weakness of Kang the Conqueror. Could Alioth’s appearance in Loki serve to introduce Kang the Conqueror, after Loki and Sylvie found another dimension? Loki, the series broadcast on Disney Plus, has only one chapter left.

