After Sergio Moro’s tense resignation from the Ministry of Justice command and Maurício Valeixo as head of the Federal Police on Friday, President Jair Bolsonaro appointed a friend of his family to command the country’s main police institution.

President Bolsonaro appointed Alexandre Ramagem, former head of Abin, to command PF

Photo: Carolina Antunes / PR / BBC News Brasil

Federal delegate Alexandre Ramagem Rodrigues, who headed the Brazilian Intelligence Agency (Abin), became close to the presidential family by coordinating Bolsonaro’s security in the 2018 campaign.

Another friend of the family was quoted for Moro’s place (Jorge Oliveira Francisco, current minister of the General Secretariat of the Presidency of the Republic), but Bolsonaro chose André Mendonça, a career official who headed the Attorney General’s Office (AGU) .

The appointments were published on Tuesday (28) in the Federal Official Gazette, and both positions are freely chosen by the president, provided that basic requirements are met.

In the case of the role of Minister of State, the Constitution requires that the person chosen is over 21 years old and is exercising his political rights. The Federal Police, in turn, can only be commanded by delegates who reached the top of their career at the institution (the so-called special class), according to the 2014 law.

Both Mendonça and Ramage meet the legal requirements for the positions. Despite this, lawyers are divided over the possibility that the choice of Ramage, a friend of the presidential family, could be barred in court, as Moro left the government accusing Bolsonaro of wanting to intervene politically in the PF to obtain information about ongoing investigations.

Former President of the Superior Court of Justice Gilson Dipp says he is unaware of information “in disfavor” of Ramage from the point of view of his professional career, who since 2005 has been a PF delegate. However, he considers that the appointment would go against Article 37 of the Federal Constitution.

“By the general constitutional principles of the public administration of morality and impersonality, these two (possible) nominations are totally questionable [em referência a Ramagem e Jorge Oliveira, cotado inicialmente ao Ministério da Justiça]. Not for the people themselves, but for the intimate relationship they have with the President of the Republic and with his three children “, he believes.

Alexandre Ramage has been a Federal Police delegate since 2005

Photo: Carolina Antunes / PR / BBC News Brasil

In his opinion, the Federal Supreme Court could bar the choice, but, for prudence, this should be defined in a plenary judgment, and not by an individual minister’s injunction, as occurred with former President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva. In March 2016, STF Minister Gilmar Mendes barred the appointment of PT to the Civil House by then President Dilma Rousseff justifying that the objective would be to give privileged forum to the former agent, then the target of criminal investigations. The following year, however, Minister Celso de Mello denied a similar request to prevent Moreira Franco from taking office as President Michel Temer’s minister.

Miguel Reale Júnior, a former Minister of Justice in the Fernando Henrique Cardoso administration, considers that there is no legal impediment to the nomination of Ramage. He, however, considers Sergio Moro’s accusations against Bolsonaro of intervention in the Federal Police to be serious, and says it would be “one more reason” for an impeachment process against the president. There are already more than 20 requests in this regard to be considered by the Mayor, Rodrigo Maia, an authority who has the power to initiate an impeachment process.

“There is nothing to forbid (the appointment of friends of the president). Saulo Ramos (Minister of Justice under José Sarney) was a close friend of Sarney, his lawyer”, exemplifies Reale Júnior.

“It will be a problem for the Federal Police, because he (Ramage) is a person who does not generate trust, but, technically, nothing prohibits it,” he said.

When quitting, Sergio Moro said Bolsonaro wants a PF director to give him information about investigations. He said the president expressed a special interest in inquiries that are being processed at the Supreme Court. One of these investigations investigates the spread of false news and attacks on Supreme Court ministers. According to the Folha de S.Paulo newspaper, the PF identified the involvement of Rio de Janeiro councilor Carlos Bolsonaro, the president’s son, in these criminal actions.

Another investigation investigates the involvement of parliamentarians in the call for anti-democratic protests and has the potential to reach another of the president’s children, federal deputy Eduardo Bolsonaro, and other allies of the president in Congress.

In answering Moro’s accusations, Bolsonaro stressed that it is the presidential prerogative to choose the direction of the PF. He defended his right to ask for information about investigations involving himself and his family, such as the investigation into the stabbing that he took from Adélio Bispo during the election and the investigation into the doorman of his condo in Rio, which he quoted in testimony about the murder of city councilwoman Marielle Franco.

Former Lava Jato judge, Moro announced his resignation from the government and accused President Bolsonaro of trying to interfere in investigations

Photo: Adriano Machado / . / BBC News Brasil

Who is Ramage?

Graduated in Law from the Pontifical Catholic University of Rio de Janeiro in 2000, Alexandre Ramagem has been a delegate of the Federal Police since 2005.

At PF, he was responsible for the Human Resources Administration Divisions (2013 and 2014) and Studies, Legislation and Opinions (2016 and 2017).

He was also part of the investigation team of Operation Lava Jato in Rio de Janeiro in 2017.

He became close to Bolsonaro in the 2018 campaign, when he was deployed by the PF to coordinate the candidate’s security after he was stabbed in September and almost died.

Thus, he gained proximity to the presidential family, having spent the turn of 2018 to 2019 at a New Year party with councilman Carlos Bolsonaro.

Ramage became close to Bolsonaro in the 2018 campaign, when he was deployed by the PF to coordinate the candidate’s security after he was the target of an attack by Adélio Bispo

Photo: EPA / BBC News Brasil

With the inauguration of Bolsonaro, he was called to the government, having first acted as special advisor to the Government Secretariat, when the portfolio was commanded by General Carlos Alberto Santos Cruz. In June 2019, he left that role to take over Abin.

“In the two contacts I had with Ramaga, I found him to be a responsible, prepared person. A good level,” a former Federal Police director told BBC News Brasil.

“But this relationship of friendship with the president’s family will weigh heavily against him, he will be charged a lot for it. Anything suspicious that will happen, they will charge,” he said.

The president of the Association of Federal Police Delegates, Edvandir Paiva, also says that Ramage is considered to be “a serious and competent professional” in the category. “There is no disappointment in his career,” he said.

“But there is a discomfort among the delegates with this traumatic departure from Moro, with accusations (of interference in the institution), because the Federal Police itself remains a suspicious body,” he said.

The association reinforced the defense of an old flag in a letter addressed to Bolsonaro: they want a bill to be sent to Congress that establishes a fixed mandate for the PF director and that the nomination be made from a list of options chosen by the delegates. .

The proposal is for a three-year term, so that it does not coincide with the four years of the presidential term. This, defends the association, would make interference in the institution more difficult.

Asked on Facebook about the possible appointment of a family friend as director of the PF, Bolsonaro replied: “So what? Before I met my children, I met Ramage. Why should I be vetoed? Should I choose someone whose friend?” .

‘Surveillance‘

The National Federation of Federal Police (Fenapef), which represents almost 15,000 federal police from across the country, released a note in which it says that “the Federal Police is a state police and not a government police, and therefore believes and defends that the institution must never be affected by political interference “.

The president of Fenapef, Luís Antônio Boudens, said in an interview with BBC News Brasil that the federation will reinforce vigilance over possible attempts at political interference.

There are at least 6 cases involving people close to President Jair Bolsonaro and who have some relationship with the Federal Police.

PF investigates an alleged fake news scheme to attack authorities, which would be promoted by groups linked to the president

Photo: FLICKR FAMILY BOLSONARO / BBC News Brasil

“It increases our care with the preservation of police officers involved in the investigations. Our surveillance will be more attentive,” he said.

He reinforces that it is the prerogative of the President of the Republic to choose the Director-General of the PF, but said that “an alert is created” when talking about a friendship relationship. “We do not consider, unless there is motivation discovered, that the change of director-general is an interference. This is provided for by law, there is no need to talk about a trample.”

When talking about an eventual attempt to intervene in the PF to undermine investigations, the two central points, according to Boudens, are changes in teams of investigators and some disproportionate cut in funds for areas of the Federal Police.

“Removing police officers from an investigative team without plausible reason is something that would raise suspicion,” explains Boudens.

See too:

Bolsonaro records video in friendly tone with Centrão leader Arthur Lira

BBC News Brasil – All rights reserved. Reproduction without written permission from BBC News Brasil is prohibited.

