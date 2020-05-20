The World Health Organization (WHO) has updated its ‘Questions and Answers on Coronavirus Disease’ document to include thedifficulty speaking or moving as new symptoms related to COVID-19.

These join the most common causes of the coronavirus such asfever, dry cough, tiredness, shortness of breath, or tightness in the chestor as wellnasal congestion, headache, conjunctivitis, diarrhea, loss of taste or smell, skin rashes, or color changes in the fingers or toes.

As the United Nations agency recalls, the80% of people with COVID-19 recover without needing to go to hospitalAlthough one in five experience a severe condition for which they must be admitted, especially those with high blood pressure, heart or lung problems, diabetes or cancer.

However, the WHO recalls that“anyone” can catch the virus and become “seriously ill”, which highlights the need for all those who have fever or cough and, in addition, breathe with difficulty, feel pain or tightness in the chest or have difficulties to speak or move, seek medical attention immediately.

If possible, he adds,it is recommended to call the healthcare professional or medical center firstso that they refer the patient to the appropriate healthcare facility. Also, remember the importance of going to the center with a mask and, as far as possible, staying a meter away from others and not touching surfaces with your hands.

“It is important to stay at least a meter away from others. Droplets can fall on objects and surfaces that surround the person, such as tables, knobs and railings, so that other people can become infected if they touch those objects. or surfaces and then touch your eyes, nose or mouth. Therefore, it is important to wash your hands frequently with soap and water or with an alcohol-based disinfectant, “the WHO highlights in the document.

