TheWorld Health Organization(WHO) has updated its ‘Questions and Answers on Coronavirus Disease’ document to include thedifficulty speaking or movinglike new symptoms related to Covid-19.

These join the most common causes of the coronavirus such asfever, dry cough, tiredness, shortness of breath or chest tightness, as well as nasal congestion, headache, conjunctivitis, diarrhea, loss of taste or smell, rashes or color changes in the fingers or toes.

As the United Nations agency recalls,80% of people with Covid-19 recover without needing to go to hospitalAlthough one in five experience a severe condition for which they must be admitted, especially those with high blood pressure, heart or lung problems, diabetes or cancer.

However, the WHO recalls that“anyone” can catch the virusand falling “seriously ill”, thus highlighting the need for all those who have fever or cough and, in addition, breathe heavily, feel chest pain or tightness, or have difficulty speaking or moving, seek medical attention immediately.

If possible, he adds, it is recommended to call the healthcare professional or medical center first so that they refer the patient to the appropriate healthcare facility. Also rememberthe importance of going to the center with a maskand, as far as possible, stay one meter away from others and do not touch surfaces with your hands.

“It is important to stay at least a meter away from others. Droplets can fall on objects and surfaces that surround the person, such as tables, knobs and railings, so that other people can become infected if they touch those objects. or surfaces andthen they touch their eyes, nose or mouth. Therefore, it is important to wash your hands frequently with soap and water or with an alcohol-based disinfectant, “highlights the WHO in the document.

