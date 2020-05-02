Hurricane shows that the organization off the field begins to give results in front of the main rivals

Paraná football is one of the most traditional in the country and has three teams known on the national scene: Athletico, Coritiba and Paraná. Among them, Furacão and Coxa appear in the Brazilian elite and the Tricolor is the only one of the trio that appears in the Series B. In the last years, the strongest club in the state has been Athletico, which has been in great growth in the last two seasons and earned the Copa do Brasil and Copa Sudamericana cups.

Away from rivals both on and off the field, Hurricane has everything to remain at the top of national football, as, despite the fact that the champion base has been negotiated, the directors continue in the project set up by Petraglia.

Last decade



The proof that the organization off the field gives results to the Arena da Baixada team is in the trophy room. Between 2010 and 2019, Athletico won six cups, one more than Coxa Branca, who had five.

Paraná is the giant of the state that lives the most delicate moment in terms of conquests. In a financial crisis in recent years, Tricolor has not faced rivals and has spent the past decade blank. The last time that the Vila Capanema team let out the champion cry was in 2006.

See the titles of Paraná in the decade:



Athletico: 6 titles (3 Paranaenses, 1 Copa Sudamericana, 1 Copa Suruga and 1 Copa do Brasil)

Coritiba: 5 titles (5 Paranaenses)

Londrina and Operário: 1 title (1 Paranaense)

