“I am going to say it very simply. The President of the United States has the authority to do what the President has the authority to do, and he is very powerful.. The President of the United States makes the decisions, ”Donald Trump said Monday at a heated press conference.

The president was on the defensive. Before, He had projected an unexpected proselytizing video on the screen of the conference room, which in an epic tone highlighted the measures his government had taken to combat the coronavirus pandemic.. His need to respond to criticism for his handling of the crisis was evident, in a context in which he seems to have lost the momentum of a few weeks ago in the polls, while many governors are extremely popular.

For someone who presented himself as the man who was going to make America great, beginning by consolidating his place as a great world economic power, the coronavirus outbreak was a particularly hard hit. No development plan can work when there is a disease that in just over a month killed nearly 40,000 people in the country, at a rate of 3,000 per day this week.

The only thing you can do is damage control, a role Trump is not comfortable with. That allowed many governors to take center stage in coordinating the response in their states.. The most visible is Democrat Andrew Cuomo, from New York, which is the most affected district, with more than 17,000 deaths. But he is not the only one who gained prominence by publicly challenging the President.

Trump is desperate to return to normal as soon as possible, hoping that there is an economic reactivation before November 3, when the reelection is played. But many governors – especially those who, like Cuomo, are not going to the polls this year – fear that it is too soon to relax the isolation measures.

The message was addressed to them about who decides when the economy opens or closes. “They cannot do anything without the approval of the President of the United States,” he said.. When the journalists present asked him what would happen if he wanted to lift the confinement and the governors refused, he replied defiantly: “I have the final authority”.

“Almost no one has supported the president’s claims. Given the deliberate ambiguity of the Constitution about the relative power of state and national governments, it is somewhat unusual to see this degree of consensus. In Article VI, the de supremacy clause ’declares that federal laws prevail over state laws. But the Tenth Amendment specifies that states are supreme, except in those very specific areas where the Constitution declares national supremacy.“, said to Infobae John Donahue, professor at the John F. Kennedy School of Government at Harvard University.

Unlike what happens in other presidential countries, the US Constitution sets many limits to the Executive Branch and establishes a very federal system, in which the states have a lot of autonomy. Maybe that’s why, Trump moderated his speech in recent days and said that governors make their own decisions. But the dispute is open and reveals to what extent the pandemic shook a political scene that had already been convulsed.

When no one has the power

To understand how authority is exercised in the United States, one must go back to its origin. The British Empire did not found a colony in the north of the American continent, but many, which always maintained an important autonomy. The main source of their unease with London was that they paid taxes, but had no representation in Parliament.

Anger turned into revolutionary cravings when King George III responded to the claims by trying to reduce the margin of self-government. The American Revolution was the result of the union of 13 colonies against British rule, which culminated in the declaration of independence on July 4, 1776, and the formation of the United States.

The country was founded on the premise that the member states would maintain their autonomy and that there would be nothing like a king above them.. Then, the Constitution enshrined a republican system, with a careful division of powers, and a federal one.

“According to the precedents of the Supreme Court, the President would not have the power to order governors to take specific measures. The Tenth Amendment states that “the powers that the Constitution does not delegate to the United States, nor prohibit the states, are reserved to the states respectively, or to the people.” The Court has interpreted that provision to mean that it prohibits the federal government from ‘ordering’ states to take steps to promote its program, ”explained William P. Marshall, professor of law at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, consulted by Infobae.

That does not mean that the president is a protocol figure, as in parliamentary systems. No one doubts its multiple powers, particularly decisive in areas such as foreign policy, defense and trade.. But its scope is more limited to regulate people’s daily lives, where governors have a greater impact.

“The national government has broad authority to regulate interstate commerce, foreign relations, and therefore cross-border issues. For example, the President could order the Air Force to cancel flights and suspend movements in navigable waters. But you cannot institute national confinement nor unilaterally deploy forces to compel a state to execute a national policy, “he told Infobae Keith Gaddie, professor of political science at the University of Oklahoma.

The best example of the enormous margin that states have is what happens with the death penalty. In 28 states it is legal, but in the remaining 22 it is not. Something similar happens with abortion. Although endorsed by the Supreme Court, the chances of getting one vary greatly from district to district.

The President may advise sub-national governments to take certain measures, such as opening schools and businesses. You can even press them publicly, trying to turn public opinion against the governors. But if they refuse, it lacks legal mechanisms to force them.

“Sometimes we think that the national government is strong and ‘supreme’, but it is often difficult for it to get states, companies or individuals to do what they want. Since presidents share a large number of powers with other actors, such as Congress, governors, and judges, their main powers are informal, to persuade, rather than to force things. Therefore, governors have a great capacity to govern their states, and the federal government has a limited number of tools to alter what they do, ”said political scientist John Nugent, director of Research and Institutional Planning at Connecticut College, in dialogue with Infobae.

A dispute that will continue

In what seemed an obvious recognition that it was not in his interest to insist on the idea that as president he has “total authority”, Trump changed his speech this Thursday. “Governors will have the power to model an approach that adjusts to the diverse circumstances of their own states,” he said.

Although immediately afterwards he clarified: “If they need to stay closed, we will allow them to do it”. A foretaste that the gesture of detente was not going to last long. In fact, on Friday he resumed his fight with Cuomo, after the governor explained in his daily press conference that it was still early to put the economy back into operation, among other reasons, because they did not have enough tests.

Hearing him, Trump responded to him on the spot from his Twitter account. “I should be spending more time ‘doing’ and less ‘complaining.’ Get out and do the job. Stop talking! We built thousands of hospital beds that you did not need or use, we gave a large number of respirators that you should have had and we helped you with the tests that you should be doing, “wrote the president.

“What is the president looking for with this? Donahue wondered. His goal is political positioning, basically holding governors accountable for all the bad news, and holding the good news accountable.. I doubt that he will succeed, beyond the staunch supporters who will be with him no matter what. ”

In the midst of the worst crisis in New York’s recent history, Cuomo is in the prime of his political career. 87% of New Yorkers approve of managing the pandemic, according to a survey by Siena College. Only 41% support Trump’s response, so it stands to reason that he is restless and looking to confront him.

It is true that New York is a Democratic state, but at the national level the popularity of the president has decreased in recent weeks. From the record of 47% it had reached at the start of the outbreak, it fell to 45%, according to the RealClearPolitics average. The problem is not just with Cuomo. Relations with almost all the governors were always very bad, especially with the Democrats.

“Ideally, the governors and the president would work together to solve problems such as the purchase and distribution of medical equipment and test kits. But Trump generally doesn’t like to cooperate and get along with others or listen and learn from them.. He wants to dominate other people. This is a bad approach to solving social problems. We have seen that it is very difficult for him to get along with the Democratic governors. He just doesn’t like to share credit with anyone, “said Nugent.

One of the roughest clashes has it with Gretchen Whitmer, who rules Michigan and sounds like a possible vice presidential candidate for Joe Biden. From the start, it was one of the most critical of Trump’s lack of action. Now he was the target of a protest supported by the president, who tweeted “Free Michigan.” Some of the protesters climbed the steps of the Capitol carrying long weapons and posters against the confinement that governs the state.

“It is true that Trump may have some informal and unofficial power to influence people’s behavior,” Nugent continued. If you give a speech and say it’s okay to start businesses and start meeting in groups and socializing, some people will believe you and stop distancing themselves socially.. So if he says that kind of thing, he could have rhetorical power, even if he has no legal basis. ”

There are also republican governors who had crosses with the president. One of them is Larry Hogan, from Maryland, who also dictated strict social isolation and questioned whether Trump’s messages were against the recommendations of epidemiologists.. “Governors will have the final decision on what to do with their states,” he said in an interview Monday, responding to Trump’s claims.

Everything indicates that these confrontations will worsen in the coming months. Above all, as the effects of the economic crisis worsen and the electoral campaign begins to raise temperatures.