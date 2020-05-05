Both DC and Marvel have a hero, smart, millionaire and heartthrobThey are both fundamental pieces in their respective teams, and have the most modern technology to fight evil, but which of these heroes has more fortune, Batman or Iron Man?

These two heroes have no powers of their ownAs is the case with Spider-Man or the Hulk, however, thanks to their immense fortune, both can acquire and develop weapons and costumes that endow them with the skills to face the most powerful villains.

Who has the greatest fortune?

Both heroes are heirs to an immense fortuneAlthough they are fictitious characters, it is possible to analyze their way of life and deduce who of the two is the one who has the greatest purchasing power.

Forbes is responsible for analyzing the heritage of some of the richest characters in fiction, which is why Tony Stark is in fourth place with 12.4 billion, while Bruce Wayne is in sixth place with 9.2 billion.

Taking this as a reference, the Batmobile, the Batcave, and the Batman suit, seem like simple children’s toys, when compared to the costumes designed by Tony Stark, without counting on the powerful weaponry that he owns, something that We were already able to witness in ‘Spiderman: Far Frome Home’.

The reason Stark has more money is because of his intelligence, since every time you develop a new technology, it is patented and commercialized, which allows him to have large inflows of money, which makes Tony a powerful businessman.

Instead, Bruce Wayne has always put the business world aside, reason why he almost always sends a representative to his meetings or he only dedicates himself to doing charitable acts so as not to raise suspicions about his secret identity, so far from making profits, Bruce uses Wayne Enterprises to help the inhabitants of Gotham City, because if you create a serum against the scarecrow toxin, far from patenting it, you would use it in favor of people.

And even though Stark has better tools and weapons to fight crime, he doesn’t spend his nights patrolling the city like Batman does, which is why he has more time to invest in his inventions, so answering the question Who has more fortune? Batman or Iron Man, Tony Stark, has more money, however, it is worth noting that both use their fortune for good.