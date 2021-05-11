Who has it more difficult? This is the calendar of the candidates for La Liga

Exciting, electrifying and exciting. These are three of the adjectives with which the end of The league Spanish in its 2020/2021 season because there are four clubs that have mathematical options to win it in the last three days: Atlético Madrid, Real Madrid, FC Barcelona Y Seville.

It will be three intense days in which whoever makes the fewest mistakes will take home the trophy. At the moment the mattresses have the objective within reach after the draw of Real Madrid against Sevilla. From that moment the next three duels of Cholo Simeone with his team will be three finals.

The options of the other three will depend not only on winning, but on the punctures of those who are above.

Atlético Madrid: leader with 77 points

Matchday 36: home vs. Real society

Matchday 37: home vs. Osasuna

Matchday 38: visitor vs. Real Valladolid

Real Madrid: second with 75 points

Matchday 36: visitor vs. Granada CF

Matchday 37: visitor vs. Athletic club

Matchday 38: home vs. Villarreal CF

FC Barcelona: third with 75 points

Matchday 36: visitor vs. Lift UD

Matchday 37: home vs. Celta Vigo

Matchday 38: visitor vs. Eibar

Sevilla FC: fourth with 71 points

Matchday 36: home vs Valencia CF

Matchday 37: visitor vs. Villarreal CF

Matchday 38: home vs. Deportivo Alavés

Also read: Six heavy casualties will Real Madrid have for the end of La Liga