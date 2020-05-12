Notimex.- There are seven to eight leading candidates for a coronavirus vaccine, the director of the World Health Organization (WHO) reported during a meeting of the United Nations (UN) Economic and Social Council (ECOSOC).

“We have good candidates now. The best are around seven or eight, but we have more than one hundred candidates, “said Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, noting that the agency focuses on those that can have better results and greater potential.

Ghebreyesus mentioned that previously the WHO estimated that the development of the vaccine could take 12 to 18 months, but that an accelerated effort is being carried out, helped by the 7.4 billion euros that the leaders of 40 countries announced a week ago.

He also mentioned that this figure will not be enough and additional funds will be needed to speed up the completion of the vaccine, in addition to producing enough so that “this vaccine reaches everyone and no one is left behind.”

As of Monday, there are 4 million 175,284 confirmed cases of Covid-19 worldwide and 285,971 fatalities, according to Johns Hopkins University estimates, based on national reports.

The figures signify an increase of 74,224 new infections in the last 24 hours and 3,277 additional deaths. The epicenter of the pandemic continues to be the United States, with 1,347,388 infections and 80,397 deaths from the disease.

This means that the North American country concentrates a third of coronavirus cases globally (32.2%) and 28% of deaths. Last week, the United States remained below this death rate.