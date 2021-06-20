“Who hangs on whom”, Sylvia Pasquel says to Luis Miguel

“Who hangs on whom”, Sylvia Pasquel tells Luis Miguel | Instagram

The actress Sylvia Pasquel continued to express her annoyance against the series of Luis Miguel, by the way Michelle Salas has been portrayed in Netflix fiction. “Who hangs on whom?

Michelle Salas’ grandmother, Sylvia Pasquel, I do not hesitate for a moment to come out in defense of the honorability of the young daughter of Luis Miguel after it was embodied in the plot for which a few weeks ago he strongly judged the producers and those involved in the bioseries.

It is now that the “Mexican actress“From television, film and theater, Sylvia Elizabeth Banquells Pinal, once again pulls out her claws and offers her unconditional support to the women of her family, the” daughter of Silvia Pinal “(first actress) launches against the Puerto Rican artist.

The 71-year-old famous continues to express her annoyance against “LuisMi” for the way she exhibited Michelle Salas in the second season of her bioseries. Follow this link to see the controversial statements.

Defending the honor of her granddaughter, Alejandra Guzmán’s sister, she lashed out at people who downplayed the way the daughter of the “Sol de México” was portrayed in “Luis Miguel, the series”.

For those who say, ay! What are they scared of? Little did they think they were not making love! Oh! Why are they making such a fuss? I say to those women, let’s see, would you like your dad to upload a video of you making love to your partner on the networks? Said the histrionic in an interview for the Hoy program

Also, the mother of Stephanie Salas, Sylvia Elizabeth Banquells Pinal, continued highlighting the great work that her daughter did alone! as a mother making it clear that she has never had the support of the interpreter of “Until You Forget Me”.

Many people have the luxury of saying, of course! How is Luis Miguel’s daughter, they open the doors for him, of course! How the father pays him … ‘The father has not given him a penny in his life She has done everything supported by her maternal family and on her own merits. Assured.

It was even the interpreter of the film “the devil between the legs” who reiterated that it is Gallego Basteri, the greatest figure of the show, who takes advantage of the image of Michelle and Stephanie Salas.

It’s the other way around, because at the end of the day, this second season they’ve been talking about Michelle and Stephanie all the time, they’ve almost been the protagonists of the story, so who’s going to hang up on whom? he finished off.

Meanwhile, Michelle Salas for a moment forgets how flavourless the last chapters of Luis Miguel: The Series left her, this after she recently celebrated her birthday.

Even a video that circulated thanks to an account on Instagram @paparazzamx gave a surprising image of the romantic birthday that the daughter of the “Sun” lived, which was captured in a romantic moment with the businessman Danilo Díaz with whom, apparently, she would resume a relationship .

Michelle Salas reaches 32 years in love !! The model and influencer has been characterized by being totally discreet in her love life, without imagining it, she was surprised giving a tremendous kiss to the one who may be conquering her heart in one of the birthday celebrations, the message that accompanies the publication read.

Meanwhile, the “instagramer” shared part of what this moment was in a snapshot in which she appears next to a birthday cake, with a large party organized in Acapulco.

It took me time to get off the cloud of happiness in which I was these last days, “the young woman wrote at the beginning of the publication.

