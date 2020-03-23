WHO haggles to rule on suspension of Tokyo Games

The World Health Organization refuses to assess whether the Tokyo 2020 Olympics before the pandemic of coronavirus that affects everyone, ensuring that it is not their function “cancel or not cancel any type of event”. That was clear, Tarik Jasarevic, WHO spokesman.

However, the agency responsible for health in the United Nations is advising the hosts and organizers of major events like the Olympics on how to deal with risks.

«Any decision to change a planned international event must be based on careful risk assessment and how they can be managed, and the level of planning of the event, “Jasarevic said, emphasizing that it was up to governments and organizing committees to make judgments about it.

In Spain The last to rule on whether or not to celebrate the Games has been the RFEF. Luis Rubiales himself, president of the Federation, asked to be postponed Juan Antonio Samaranch during the meeting held with other Spanish sports federations and to which he was called by the president of the COE, Alejandro Blanco.