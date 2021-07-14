Who gives the bell to artificial intelligence?

But the opportunity exists. We know that Chinese and American solutions have a price in data, and there are incentives to avoid them, especially by administrations, public services and, especially, defense. We could also be pioneers in non-extractive technologies that many countries are eager to buy. However, the Commission’s proposal lacks sufficient incentives to generate such an alternative. It is designed to act only “when fundamental rights are at stake”, leaving ample room for innovation.

The Commission proposes to regulate only those things that it considers high risk, which are not song or headline recommendation algorithms or which book to buy next. On the one hand, there are the systems that can cause harm, criminal conduct, harm or discrimination to citizens in a hidden or malicious way; on the other, automatic and remote biometric identification systems, although with a wide range of exceptions.

For example, prohibits AI programs that allow you to change one person’s face to another in a video, popularly known as Deep Fake. Although they only appear in the media when they are used in political campaigns or to resurrect pharaohs in beer advertisements, 99% of incidents are linked to harassment and humiliation of ex-girlfriends and classmates or workmates, a genre so common that it has its own own label: revenge porn.

Also bans social credit systems, such as the one the Chinese government uses to punish or reward citizens, although it is not clear how it intends to monitor those that are already done in an opaque way, in the case of the algorithms that select candidates to receive a kidney or a job or calculate the price of insurance or a mortgage. They are systems trained on past decisions and therefore prone to inherit economic, racial, and sexual biases and automate silent discrimination. For now the proposal is designed to control the companies that develop the software, who will have to be willing to open the code for inspection so that that code is auditable. An exciting first in a world dominated by the black boxes of Google, Facebook, Amazon, Apple, IBM and Microsoft.

More worrying is the proposal for automatic real-time facial recognition systems. In principle, the police would not be able to carry out real-time reconnaissance sweeps of all people entering and leaving a stadium, a concert or a demonstration. Unless you are looking for a missing child or a suspect of terrorism, murder or fraud. It is too large a trawl that offers opportunities for abuse in vulnerable populations.