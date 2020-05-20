GENEVA – The World Health Organization on Monday yielded to requests from most of its member countries to launch an independent investigation into how it handled the international response to the coronavirus, which has been marred by mutual accusations between the United States and China. about the pandemic that has left more than 300,000 dead and disrupted the world economy.

The “comprehensive assessment” required by a coalition of African, European and other continent countries is intended to review the “lessons learned” from WHO coordination of the global response to the COVID-19 disease, but would not cover issues controversial as the origins of the coronavirus.

US President Donald Trump has said he has evidence to suggest that the coronavirus originated in a laboratory in China, while the scientific community has insisted that all the evidence to date shows that the virus likely passed to humans from animals.

The normally bureaucratic WHO annual meeting scheduled for this week has been overshadowed by mutual recriminations and political accusations between the United States and China. Trump has repeatedly attacked the WHO, claiming that it helped Beijing hide the magnitude of the coronavirus pandemic in its early stages. Several Republican lawmakers have called for the resignation of WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus.

US Secretary of Health and Human Services Alex Azar said Monday that it is time to be honest about the reason why COVID-19 “has gotten out of control.”

“There was a failure on the part of this organization to obtain the information that the world needed and that failure cost many lives,” said Azar. Speaking hours after Chinese President Xi Jinping announced that China would provide $ 2 billion to help respond to the outbreak and its economic consequences, Azar said the United States had allocated $ 9 billion for virus containment efforts in all the world.

Tedros said he would launch an independent evaluation of the WHO response “at the appropriate appropriate time available,” referring to the findings published Monday in the first report of an oversight advisory body tasked with analyzing the WHO response. .

The 11-page report questioned whether the WHO warning system to alert the world to outbreaks is appropriate, and hinted that some member countries may need to “reconsider” the role of that health agency in regards to its travel advice. to the nations.

.