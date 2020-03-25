ZURICH / GENEVA, Mar 25 (.) – The World Health Organization (WHO) on Wednesday expressed its full support for the decision to postpone the Tokyo Olympics due to concerns about the spread of the coronavirus.

Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, the agency’s director general, said the move was “difficult but wise” as it was taken to safeguard the health of athletes and spectators.

“We provide public health advice. The decision to postpone the Olympics was made entirely and exclusively by the IOC and the Japanese government,” WHO emergency expert Michael Ryan said at a press conference.

“But we fully support that decision,” he added.

