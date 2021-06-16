WHO endorses relaxing measures for those vaccinated or recovered from covid-19

Normality is approaching for vaccinated, says the Government 0:32

(CNN) – The World Health Organization (WHO) said some countries may consider relaxing coronavirus restrictions for people who are fully vaccinated or have recently recovered from the virus, in an updated guide released Monday.

The guide, last updated in November 2020, now takes into account the availability of covid-19 vaccines and the spread of variants of the virus in some parts of the world.

In areas where strong safety measures are being used to control the spread of the coronavirus, the WHO said that relaxing some restrictions for people who are fully vaccinated or who have natural immunity against past infections in the past six months “can help limit the the economic and social difficulties of the control measures ”.

These stores no longer require the use of masks 0:55

WHO stressed that countries should consider the levels of virus transmission and the responsiveness of health systems when adjusting public health measures.

“In community or healthcare settings, where measures such as the use of masks are recommended, they should continue to apply to everyone,” the guide says.

WHO currently does not endorse the requirement to require proof of vaccination or natural immunity due to prior COVID-19 infection as a condition for international travel, the guide notes.