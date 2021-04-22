Who else suffers from covid is vaccinated? Only 3.5% of the second age group with the most deaths have already been immunized

The older than 70 to 79 years They are the age group that has received the least complete vaccine guidelines in relation to their risk of dying from Covid, according to an analysis of vaccination and fatality data published by the Ministry of Health.

So only 3.5% of Spaniards in this age group have received both punctures, in contrast to 67.2% in those over 80, 5.3% in the group aged 60 to 69 years, 6.1% between 50 and 59, 4.7% between 25 and 49 years. Only young people between 18 and 24 years old (2.2%) and 16 to 17 years old (0.1%) are below.

While is true that Health has redoubled efforts to cover this group in the last week. Last Wednesday only 25.9% of the elderly between 70 and 79 years had received at least one dose, a figure that yesterday already amounted to 50.4%.

The most determining factor in mortality from Covid is age and this has been one of the fundamental criteria when prioritizing the distribution of vaccines. However, only 15.9% of the doses that have been administered have been destined for this group, whose fatality is the second highest (7.5%), only behind that of those over 80 (19.9%).

The probability of dying from Covid that the elderly between 70 to 79 years old have if they become infected is three times that of those between 60 and 69 years old (2.15%), 14 times higher than in people between 50 and 59 years old (0, 5%) and 57 times greater than between 49-25 years (0.07%), according to data from the Carlos III Health Institute.

Except for the group between 50 and 59 years old, everyone else has received more doses from the cast than 70-79 year olds, although it should be pointed out that the population size of each of the groups is not homogeneous, as can be seen in this table.

In addition, 30.7% of the confirmed cases in elderly people between 70 and 79 years old ended in hospitalization (only below those over 80 years old) and are the group with the highest ICU admission rate: 3.9% of cases ended up in intensive care.

* It is reasonable to think that actual fatalities, hospitalization rates and ICUs are lower in all age groups. These calculations are nothing more than the percentage of Covid cases detected that end in death, admission to hospital or ICU. Given that a significant proportion of infections were never detected – especially during the first wave – it is to be assumed that the available figures overestimate the reality.

In Europe: leaders in over 80s, at the bottom between 70 and 79

Although Spain is among the European countries with the most immunized people over 80 years of age, (it has administered at least one dose to 99.2% of them) it is situated in the lowest positions in vaccination coverage in seniors between 70 and 79 years with both one and two doses, judging by data from the European Center for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC). Only Croatia, Italy, Latvia and Bulgaria lag behind in the group of at least one dose.

Why did this happen?

This age group has been trapped in limbo between prioritizing mRNA vaccines (Pfizer and Moderna) for those over 80 years old and sanitary and lurching with AstraZeneca, a formula that has changed a lot from the target age, but has never become available to them.

In addition, the Janssen vaccine, which Health planned to use as a priority to speed up the process in this cohort, has been delayed longer than expected and it is still being distributed to the autonomous communities.

Another key is in the design of the vaccination plan. People between 70 and 79 years old did not enter the strategy until February 26 when the fourth update of the document came into force with high-risk patients. Previously, the group of essential workers had been included, mostly made up of teachers up to secondary school and members of the Armed Forces, civil guards, police, firefighters and civil protection of any age.