Who else likes to be seen?

Ok the question here is … Do you like to be seen? Let’s be very honest, we all like to some degree, a little attention, to a greater or lesser degree, but we all love to feel that attention a little. For example, I love being the center of attention, but that’s not the point. Today we are talking to you about Lunay’s new single titled, “She likes to be seen!”

When you go to a club, a discotheque, there are those of us who, even just going to the Oxxo represents a great opportunity to draw attention, it comes naturally to us. (Just kidding but not kidding if you want) but we all love to have a little attention from people or at least from our people of interest.

Lunay premiered on April 30, it seems that a gift to all the children who also enjoy the music of Lunay, his most recent material entitled, “He likes to be seen”, this song is really very true, and surely now that the clubs and bars are reopening we will be listening, He likes to be seen and we will dance it so sensual because… we want them to see us, right?

You can check the song in this link. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dGWNxAihTnc

It is worth mentioning that this song has had a very good reception and support from Lunay’s public since it likes to be seen, as of today on the YouTube platform it has more than 2 million reproductions! It is sweeping!

Some comments from his most loyal followers, “Now it is released with the verbiage, Report those who know that this song will be a hit”

Reported of course Music News.